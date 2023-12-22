If you are looking for a well-paying job opportunity to start the 2024 with the right foot, Secretary of Welfare of the Government of Mexico has the perfect offer for you. The vacancy offers an attractive salary of 38 thousand pesos per month. Recently announced in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF)this is your opportunity to be part of the federal public administration in the Mexico City (CDMX).

Vacancy Details

Position: Deputy director in the Payments area

Membership: General Directorate of Human Resources

Responsibilities: Supervise and verify personnel movements in the payroll system. Ensure the correct processing of payments and benefits economic. Coordinate technical studies for the process automation.

Requirements

Be a Mexican citizen. Have verifiable studies at the bachelor's level in Economy, Accounting, Finance o Administration.

Assessments and exams are scheduled to take place starting January 10, 2024, so you have time to prepare and apply for this professional development opportunity in state institutions.

