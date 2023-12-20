Suara.com – Secretary General of the Fighting Entrepreneurs Front (BPP) Saifudin HS believes that Gibran Rakabuming Raka will dominate the vice presidential (cawapres) debate. The reason is that Gibran has experience that the other two vice presidential candidates do not have.

Saif, known as Saifudin HS, said that there were a number of factors that enabled Gibran to silence his detractors regarding the vice presidential debate. First, his position as Mayor of Solo.

“Of the three existing vice presidential candidates, only Mas Gibran has ever held a debate when competing in the Solo Pilkada. This arena has never been done by Cak Imin and Pak Mahfud even though they were once ministers,” said Saif, written on Wednesday (20/12/2023).

Second, regarding the theme of the debate. The second debate will raise the themes of people's economy, digital economy, finance, taxes, APBN and APBD governance, investment, trade, infrastructure and cities.

According to Saif, of the three vice presidential candidates, Gibran is the only one who has experienced being a regional head who was directly elected by the people and who has proven successful in improving the economy of the city of Solo. This means that the theme of the debate that will take place on Friday (22/12/2023) has become Gibran's daily work as Mayor of Solo.

“His name is mayor, of course what is taken care of is the people's economy, finance, taxes, APBD governance, investment, trade, infrastructure and urban areas. So, things like this have become Mas Gibran's daily diet while leading Solo,” said Saif .

As for the third advantage, Gibran is an entrepreneur. His work as an entrepreneur is closely related to the economy. Especially in the financial sector. “You need to remember, before entering the world of politics, Mas Gibran was a businessman,” added Saif.

The fourth factor is the age of the vice presidential candidate. Saif said that the fundamental difference between Gibran and the other two vice presidential candidates was his young age. He truly believes that Gibran is more technologically literate than Muhaimin Iskandar and Mahfud MD.

Saif even said that the age factor made the millennial generation and GenZ feel represented by Gibran. The development of the times means that the world cannot be separated from digital and technological sophistication. Especially during a pandemic.

Saif gave an example when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, especially Indonesia. Almost all business actors are forced to adapt to technology to run their business. Namely, by maximizing the role of digital.

“As a millennial generation, of course Mas Gibran is more technologically literate than Cak Imin and Pak Mahfud. This is what makes young people feel confident that Mas Gibran can become a leader in the era of technological sophistication,” said Saif.

To be known. The Warrior Entrepreneurs Front or abbreviated as BPP are volunteers led by Bobby Nasution as General Chair and Akbar Himawan Buchari, who is known as the Chairman of BPP HIPMI, who serves as Chair of the Advisory Board. BPP declared support for winning Prabowo-Gibran, Wednesday (8/11/2023) at the Djakarta Theater.