Suara.com – Secretary General of Pandawa Lima, Ryano Panjaitan, said that the candidate pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were not just continuing the development that had been carried out by the Joko Widodo (Jokowi) government. But bringing a clear vision and mission with a focus on innovation and transformation in various sectors.

He conveyed this at a meeting and political consolidation between the Lima Pandavas and the Prabowo-Gibran Regional Campaign Team (TKD) in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on Friday (15/12).

“Both of them are committed to taking Indonesia in a more advanced and competitive direction, not only as a continuation of the development carried out by President Jokowi previously, more than that, Prabowo-Gibran will complement and perfect the current development program,” said Ryano in a statement received in Jakarta, Saturday (16/12/2023).

Ryano highlighted that Prabowo-Gibran have different backgrounds and expertise, which is expected to bring variety and excellence in leading the country.

He explained that Prabowo, with his military experience and success in various government positions, was able to provide stability and security.

Meanwhile, Gibran, as a successful young entrepreneur, is considered to be able to bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions to respond to the dynamics of global development.

“For example, in terms of human resource development. Apart from physical and economic development, Prabowo-Gibran also carried out a program to improve the quality of Indonesian human resources through a program of providing free lunches and milk to students and santri, as well as to pregnant women,” he continued.

This program is a form of Prabowo-Gibran's real attention and support for Indonesia's future generations since the fetus is still in its mother's womb.

“The study from the UN WFP (world food program) on the School Lunch Program is one of the best investments and interventions for the government to improve the quality of human resources in society, because for children from poor families, school lunch is the only full nutritional food which is eaten every day,” he explained.

He said that this program had been carried out in 76 countries and had helped 418 million poor children's nutrition throughout the world.

In fact, 76 countries that have implemented this program declared themselves ready to help Indonesia by signing a commitment in the form of an MoU (memorandum of understanding) in October 2023.

Apart from that, Ryano continued, the program will have a direct impact on the empowerment of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the participation of women and mothers.

This was firmly stated by Prabowo-Gibran that this program is covered by a regulation that will guarantee and ensure the involvement of MSMEs and women in the program.

Apart from that, there are also restrictions on the role of large/top entrepreneurs who are not allowed to do business in this lunch and milk distribution program.

In this context, Ryano invited the public to see Prabowo-Gibran as leaders who bring new enthusiasm and are full of dedication to overcoming the various challenges facing Indonesia. (Source: Antara)