After some delays, it is expected that a Falcon Heavy rocket SpaceX launches the Pentagon’s X-37B spaceplane tonight. It is the first time that the military aircraft takes off aboard such a powerful launcher, so this is expected to be its highest flight.

¿What is the X-37B And what does he do on his long missions in space? This is what we know about one of the most enigmatic ships of the United States Army.

X-37B: what is it and how many are there

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle is a robotic space plane. the United States Air Force and Space Force. There are two units, and they accumulate 3,774 days in space.

Like the space shuttle, the X-37B is launched into space with a rocket, but once there it has the capacity to propel itself, re-enter the atmosphere and land gliding. Unlike the space shuttle, the X-37B is not designed to transport humans.

Plus, it’s much smaller: It is about 9 meters long by three high, it weighs about five tons and has a wingspan of four and a half meters.

So far, the X-37B has been launched six times aboard two different rockets. Five in a ULA Atlas V and one in a SpaceX Falcon 9. The first launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy is scheduled for tonight.

The Pentagon is believed to have contracted SpaceX’s most powerful rocket for go higher than on previous flights. The investigator Marco Langbroek speculates from the launch trajectory data that it will go to a highly elliptical orbit (with a relatively low perigee, but a very high apogee that could place it near the geostationary belt).





A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket ready to launch the X-37B military aircraft

Developed by Boeing, the X-37 aircraft began as a NASA project before moving to the DARPA agency and becoming a classified project. NASA’s X-37A made some test flights in 2006 before the Air Force announced the development of the X-37B variant, officially known as the OTV (Orbital Test Vehicle).

The X-37B carried out its first mission in March 2011. There are two operational units. X-37B 1 broke its orbit record on its third mission, which it completed in 2022 after 908 days in orbit.

X-37B 2 also had a particularly long third flight, which it completed after 779 days in orbit in late 2019. The second is the one expected to take off shortly with the Falcon Heavy.

What does the Pentagon use it for?

Most of what the X-37B does on its long missions is secret. One of the initial goals of the program when it was under the wing of NASA was for the X-37 to rendezvous with satellites and perform repairs in orbit, so maybe it is being used for espionage.

El X-37B can change orbit and, in theory, boost satellites that are already in space. The Pentagon has used it primarily to launch satellites (whose orbit has not always been recorded, as required by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs).

Equipped with a cargo compartment the size of a pickup truck, what is known for certain is that it has launched several payloads and hosted several experiments and technology demonstrations, not only military, but also NASA. One of the technologies tested on the X-37B was a Hall effect engine designed by Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Little is known about the true purpose of this seventh orbital flight (OTV-7, according to Air Force nomenclature), but the Space Force mentions in a statement that the tests “include operating in new orbital regimes, experimenting with detection technologies space domain threats and investigate the effects of radiation on NASA materials.

On previous missions, the X-37B tested a solar panel in space capable of transmit energy to Earth using microwaves.

If we pay attention to speculation, it has been said that it could launch weapons from space (something the Pentagon has denied) or that it was being used to spy on Chinese ships, which would explain why China has a very similar space plane. The paradox is that when China launched its space plane two years ago there was some concern in the United States that it was an “orbital bombardment system.”

Either way, The X-37B will soon depart on its seventh mission. We don’t know what he will do exactly, but we do know that he will go further than ever.

Image | United States Air Force

