The latest leaks related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe reveal the potential villain that we will see in Avengers: Secret Wars.

They have revealed the Marvel villain that we will see in Avengers: Secret Wars. The MCU is planning a new installment of its most profitable franchise, which will also serve as a farewell and final point to the self-proclaimed Multiverse Saga. Originally, this film was planned to be part of a plot alongside Avengers: Kang Dynasty. But due to legal problems with actor Jonathan Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror, his participation as a villain in this film is in doubt.

However, it has been revealed that Avengers: Secret Wars will introduce a new villain: Beyonder. Although it was initially speculated that Kang would be the main villain of the Marvel Studios film, it has now been confirmed that it will be Beyonder who will fill this role. This is posed as a bit of a recasting of Kang's character, possibly due to Jonathan Majors' aforementioned legal troubles.

A change of plans regarding Kang the Conqueror

According to an expert source, Beyonder will be the central villain in Avengers: Secret Wars. And his inclusion will allow Marvel Studios to handle the situation with Kang. Although this represents a change in the original plans, Beyonder is expected to be an exciting and promising villain for the plot.

Let's hope that Marvel Studios manages to develop this crossover of Avengers: Secret Wars in a successful way. Especially introducing Beyonder, a villain beloved by comic book fans. Definitely, if everything goes as expected, we could be facing one of the most formidable, powerful and emblematic antagonists in the history of the MCU. I hope it ends up happening.

The Marvel superheroine who could defeat Kang

Fuente: Screen Geek

