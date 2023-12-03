Suara.com – The female music group from South Korea, Secret Number, was the main performer at the Pre-Christmas Kpop Concert event hosted by We All Are One which was held at The Kasablanka Hall, Jakarta, Saturday (2/12/2023) evening.

Dita and friends opened their performance with Doomchita and continued with Doxa. The Lockeys, as Secret Number fans are known, shouted enthusiastically enjoying their idol’s performance.

On the sidelines of the event, Secret Number played games with the hosts, MJ Astro, Oh Yun So and Han Yoora. In the game ‘Too Much Information’, Secret Number members reveal their respective sleeping habits.

Kpop group Secret Number at the Pre-Christmas Kpop Concert at The Kasablanka Hall, Jakarta, Saturday (2/12/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

Zuu, the group’s Maknae, was chosen as the member who can’t stay still while sleeping. It is said that the 23 year old singer often kicks his legs and snores while sleeping.

“Zuu, he even kicked his leg,” Secret Number pointed to Zuu.

“Yes, sometimes I kick my legs and snore. I chat and talk to myself too (while sleeping),” replied Zuu to laughter from everyone.

Meanwhile, in contrast, the members unanimously chose Lea as the member who was the calmest when sleeping. This was confirmed by the leader himself.

“When I sleep like this (still), from sleeping until waking up, (the position) is the same,” said Lea.

Apart from sleeping habits, the four-year-old group members show their own unique talents. Minji shows off her ability to talk with her mouth closed.

“I can speak while keeping my mouth shut, ‘I am very happy to meet Lockey Indonesia and I hope to see you again next year,'” said Minji without opening his mouth.

The Secret Number interaction managed to entertain all the Lockeys in the room. After that, they continued their performance with the songs Slam, Got That Boom, and Fire Saturday.

After an hour on stage, Secret Number said goodbye. Before leaving, they thanked the Lockeys and promised to return again soon.

“We are very happy to be able to return to Indonesia, thank you to those of you who have come. Hopefully those of you who come, whether you know them or not, will love us even more,” said Dita.

“Thank you for today, I love you guys so much!!” said Jinny.

For your information, apart from presenting Secret Number, the Pre-Christmas Kpop Concert event also brought Exo group vocalist Chen to the stage. Even though the audience seats were not full, the event which lasted 2.5 hours ran quite smoothly.