The Indigo Disc in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple hides a few secrets, including entire areas that you may have overlooked. Here we leave you some of the most curious ones and how to access them.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have added a large amount of content with the DLC The Indigo Disc. There are many new adventures to live, but once you have visited all the new areas you know that you will still have some secrets left to discover.

In this guide we tell you how you can access two of the secret areas from The Indigo Disc Pokémon Scarlet and Purple that you cannot miss, since they are full of objects that you will be very grateful to have.

Secret areas of The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple that you probably don't know about

One of the most curious places is located in the Paldea moat. The cave full of crystals hides an unlockable area full of treasures. To access it you must advance through the galleries to the spiral well.

Before going down you have to jump and turn to the right to go through a recess. To the bottom (and after a jump using flight mode) you will find a Garchomp frankly strong that you will have to defeat. If you succeed, a door will unlock somewhere in the pit.

Exit the spiral pit and climb up a crystal that looks almost like a waterfall. There are a lot of items waiting for you up there and when we say quantity it is a huge amount. You know, destroy the treasure unceremoniously.

Although there is still an area, but don't worry, since it has easy access. You only need the flight skill. When you have it you only have to climb to the sky of the Blueberry Academy and overcome the gigantic crystal sphere.

Land at the top to claim three very interesting items: a golden plate, 50 astral teraliths and a skill patch. It's no small feat what you can get.

Do not hesitate to take a look at other guides on the first and second DLC such as all the special evolutions of Pokémon The Indigo Disk or how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in The Turquoise Mask or other evolutionary guides such as the one focused on Applin and Dipplin.

If you have Pokémon Scarlet and Purple resumed For the arrival of the DLC, we explain how to connect Switch to Pokémon GO to capture Gimmighoul, how to get Zorua from Hisui and how to get all the original Vivillon patterns.

Here we leave you more guides for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, such as 9 things you should know before starting to play, the best recommended order to beat the story, where are all the stakes and the complete Pokédex of Paldea, and 6 other secrets that perhaps don't know about the game Nintendo Switch.