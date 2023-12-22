Suara.com – Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia revealed the preparations for vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to face the 2024 presidential election debate which will be held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Hall, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

Briefly, Bahlil said, Gibran will show things that are often shown in public.

“I'm sure Mas Gibran will appear beyond the expectations of many people,” said Bahlil when he arrived at presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's residence on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Friday afternoon.

Apart from that, Bahlil is reluctant to talk much.

He believes that Gibran will crush the vice presidential debate tonight.

This is because the eldest son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is considered by Bahlil to be familiar with economic issues.

Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia arrives at the residence of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023). (Suara.com/Novian)

Moreover, Gibran currently serves as mayor of Surakarta.

“You'll see, Mas Gibran is already a mayor and I'm sure he understands economics, my friends, we'll see,” he explained.

Gibran's activities

Gibran will gather first at the residence of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, before the two of them leave for the vice presidential debate arena.

Based on the activity schedule, Gibran is scheduled to arrive at Prabowo's residence in Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta at 17.30 WIB.

“17.30 arrived at the residence of presidential candidate Mr Prabowo Subianto, Kertanegara,” wrote Deputy Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Aminuddin Ma'ruf, Friday (22/12/2023).

Later, Gibran and Prabowo are scheduled to leave for the debate arena at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) at 18.15 WIB.

Previously, Gibran this afternoon held Friday prayers in the Senayan area, Jakarta.

“Friday prayers at the Al Bina Mosque, GBK Complex,” wrote Aminuddin.