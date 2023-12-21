Suara.com – Polda Metro Jaya has issued a second summons to Firli Bahuri to be questioned as a suspect in the extortion case of former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL on Thursday (21/12/2023).

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya, Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak, said that Firli had received the second summons at 20.10 WIB today. In the summons, Firli was asked to appear for questioning at Bareskrim Polri, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wednesday, December 27 2023 next week.

“On Wednesday, December 27 2023 at 10.00 WIB in the examination room of the Dittipidkor Bareskrim Polri,” said Ade to reporters, Thursday evening.

Firli's examination must take place today. However, Firli asked to postpone it on the grounds that there were activities that could not be abandoned.

Ade believes that the reason for the request to postpone the examination is not acceptable. So investigators decided to send a second summons.

“Investigators consider that the reasons given in the letter are not appropriate and reasonable reasons,” he said.

As for the examination of Firli, according to Ade, it was carried out again with the aim of asking for information regarding all his assets. Then also dig into the property belonging to his wife, children and family.

“Where investigators obtained new facts about other assets/property that were not reported in the LHKPN and had not been explained by suspect FB in the investigation report,” he said.

Force Invite

On another occasion, the Head of Metro Jaya Regional Police, Inspector General Karyoto, previously also emphasized that he would make efforts to forcibly pick him up if Firli again failed to appear at the investigator's summons to be questioned as a suspect in the extortion case of former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL.

According to Karyoto, the authority to carry out this forced pick-up effort is as regulated in Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

“If that (second summons) is not heeded, we will definitely issue an arrest warrant,” explained Karyoto at Monas, Central Jakarta, Thursday (21/12) morning.