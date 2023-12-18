Billy Bolt is red plate at the end of the second round of the MotoZ FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

December 18, 2023

Billy Bolt is red card at the end of the second round of the MotoZ FIM World Championship SuperEnduro which just took place in Poland at the Tauron Arena in Krakow.

Il Polish Grand Prix he once again lived up to his reputation. Winner of the first GP of the season in France, the reigning world champion was determined to continue his winning streak. Best time in the Superpole, the Englishman immediately got to work in the first final.

Jonny WALKER (GBR-Beta) follows its own pace. The Polish track is very technical and the two men put on an impressive and controlled battle. Risk taking is maximum but neither of them makes mistakes. BOLT wins but WALKER looks more dangerous than ever.

With this success, he continues to increase his statistics and confirms his dominance in a discipline he discovered in 2018. He is ahead of Jonny WALKER and Will HOARE (GBR-Beta) who stood on his second world championship podium. The top 3 is identical to the first Liévin event. BOLT has already scored 123 points in 2024, is ahead of WALKER by 14 points and HOARE is logically third in the overall ranking, 27 points behind WALKER. The British trio dominates the start of the season perfectly. BOLT leaves 2023 with the red 24MX license plate firmly affixed to his Husqvarna.