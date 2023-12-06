Unfortunately, the second-hand market in November closed negative compared to the same month last year. Getting to the heart of the data, the transfers of ownership of motorcycles, net of mini-transfers, resulted in a decrease of 2.1%. compared to November 2022. Speaking of figures, in the month just ended, 40,419 changes of ownership related to two wheels were recorded, compared to 41,299 in November 2022.

Evaluating the first eleven months of 2023, the sum of ownership changes compared to the period January-November 2022 is only slightly negative. In fact, i transfers of ownership of two-wheeled vehicles showed a drop of just 0.3% In numbers this translates to 584,002

changes of ownership in 2023 against 585,802 in 2022.

As regards radiation, after the excellent +8% in October 2023, they recorded a decrease of 1.1% in the month just ended compared to November 2022. In numbers, there were 9,191 motorcycle write-offs, compared to 9,296 in the same period last year. Radiation is on positive ground if we consider the period January-November 2023; +0,6% This translates into 106,589 radiations in 2023 versus 105,994 in 2022.

Data: monthly bulletin “Auto-Trend”, the statistical analysis carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy on PRA data.