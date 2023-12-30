The electric car continues to have a high price in Spain. 2023 sales show that, except for Tesla, the Spanish public prefers to opt for affordable electric vehiclessuch as the MG4 Electric, Dacia Spring and Fiat 500e.

All of them are models that are among the five best-selling electric cars in our country and among the 27 cheapest electric cars you can buy (2023). It is a symptom that the electric car market is interested in better priced vehicles.

In this sense, the second-hand electric car is positioned as a really interesting option if you are looking for this technology at a significantly lower price than that of a new car.

Recently, we already told you what to take into account when buying a second-hand car where we reviewed all the variables that we cannot ignore when purchasing a new car. However, this time we are going to focus on the specific case of an electric car.

Buying a second-hand electric car, everything we must take into account

Electric or not, it must be taken into account that some of the steps that must be taken when buying a second-hand car are compatible with both technologies.

For example, at the time of choose which vehicle to buywe must review the condition of the bodywork, the tires or the wear and tear of the cabin, as this will give us an idea of ​​how the vehicle has been treated and if the kilometers shown are true.

Likewise, the procedures with the DGT are also exactly the same. If we decide to purchase a second-hand electric vehicle, we will have to draw up a contract where everything is reflected, pay the property transfer tax and activate the transmission of the vehicle. Likewise, we can also request the reports that we consider appropriate.

But, focusing on the electric car. What should we look at with special attention?

What use are we going to give the vehicle?

This question is key, since its answer will depend on the autonomy we need and, therefore, the money we will spend on the purchase. It is important To be honest in the answer and not purchase a vehicle thinking about “what if…”.

If the purpose of our electric car is to move through an urban environment and we travel a few dozen kilometers a day, it will not matter that the vehicle's range is reduced. Even if it has less than 200 kilometers, it is not a bad purchase, since no day will we be draining the car battery before getting home.

On the contrary, if we want an electric car to cover the usual kilometers in our daily lives but we also contemplate long trips, we must keep in mind what these trips are going to be like. To get to a more or less nearby second residence, we will not need the car to exceed the actual 300 kilometers of autonomy.

If, on the contrary, we aspire to travel further On a regular basis, recharging on the road can test our patience. In this case it makes sense to opt for longer ranges and get closer to the actual 400 kilometers of range as much as possible. With batteries of this size, you can make the same trip as in a gasoline car, adding one or two short stops at quick plugs that, however, will barely delay the trip, assuming that with the combustion car we stop to rest more or less every two hours or 200 kilometers.

What plugs do we have available?

For now, the great advantage of the electric car continues to be the low price of recharging, especially with rates adapted to it.

If we charge our car at home and follow the schedules of the majority of citizens, it is best to opt for nightly rates that will allow us to fill the car battery for just a few euros (it depends on its size). Despite this, some companies offer rates that vary the hours in which they can be recharged at a lower price, so we can adapt them to our habits.

If we also have solar panels, recharging at home can be extremely cheap or, directly, we can get free with the energy recovered by the home itself. Another possibility is that we can recharge while we work. If it's free, perfect. If you have to pay, it is important to find a rate that suits our needs.

Furthermore, when deciding whether or not we want to buy an electric car, both second-hand and new, it is important to take out the calculator and know where we are going to usually recharge. AC plugs are much cheaper but their power, and therefore charging speed, is very slow. Direct current ones are much faster but also more expensive.

Check the general condition of the vehicle

Once we have decided what type of car we need, in terms of size and autonomy, it remains to review the general condition of the vehicle. In a combustion car, we recommend taking a good look at all the mechanical elements and checking that there are no leaks in the engine. However, an electric car is much simpler.

Therefore, we recommend extreme vigilance in the following aspects:

Maintenance: An electric car has almost no maintenance compared to a combustion car. Despite this, it is good to ask for the maintenance books and check that the few requirements in this regard have been carried out when necessary.

Bodywork: The usual thing for electric cars is that they sleep in a garage or in single-family homes, which reduces the risk of dents or scratches. Despite this, it always gives a good idea of ​​how the car has been treated.

Chassis: by taking a look at the heads of the screws we can check if they have been manipulated (synonymous with an accident) or, on the contrary, if the car is like the first day.

Tires: another snitch, like the bodywork. If the owner presents the car with unevenly worn tires or inadequate pressure, it means that the car could have been kept in better condition.

Mechanics: This task is much simpler than in a combustion vehicle. We can make sure that there are no brake fluid or coolant leaks, but little else.

Inside: It gives us an idea of ​​whether the car really has the kilometers it claims to have. Excessive wear on the steering wheel can give clues to this but it will also tell us how the car may age in the coming years.

The most important thing: visit to the workshop and condition of the battery

In a combustion vehicle, we recommended visiting a trusted workshop or the manufacturer's own workshop to confirm that everything in the car is in good condition or if, on the contrary, we have to face a minor repair to keep the car in the best condition.

In an electric vehicle we would also recommend it but, in addition to certifying the general condition of the vehicle, it seems essential to go to a manufacturer's workshop to certify the battery health.

With a report, the workshop will be able to certify the state of the battery and what capacity it remains intact. The more you have prioritized the use of AC, the more likely it is that the battery will maintain a greater capacity to store energy. If, on the other hand, fast charging and direct current have been abused, it is much more likely that the battery will be less capable.

In addition, we can take advantage of the visit to the workshop to find out about the guarantee that the brand offers on its batteries, for how many kilometers or how long, and the price of a replacement since changing it completely can be extremely expensive.

Calculating autonomy

Once we have all this data, we can begin to calculate the real kilometers that we will have available in our battery.

The first thing we must take into account is the type of homologation cycle used. Since September 2019, all cars use the homologation cycle actual WLTP but previously the NEDC was used, considered less realistic.

The transition from NEDC to WLTP has already significantly reduced the range of electric cars. To go from one cycle to another, it is recommended to recalculate up to 30% less autonomy. And it is not the only account we have to make, since the WLTP cycle is not particularly realistic on expressways either.

What really interests us in an electric car is its autonomy on the road. We assume that in a city it will be easy (or relatively easy) to find a charging point or that we will fill the battery every night. However, the autonomy marked by the WLTP cycle is around 20% greater than driving at 120 km/h on the highway.

Of course, wind, cold and air conditioning can cause this to change but, generally, consumption at cruising speed for an electric car that advertises 500 kilometers of autonomy can be reduced by a hundred, more or less.

We have decided: we want an electric car

If, after reviewing all this, we have found a second-hand electric car that suits our needs and can give us good service, it is time to get to work with all the procedures.

Before reaching an agreement with the owner, we must keep in mind that the DGT itself gives us the option of checking whether the vehicle in which we are interested complies with all the procedures in order. To do this, we can request the following reports:

Reduced DGT report (free): the first filter. It shows the date of registration of the car and if there is any type of incident that prevents the transfer of the vehicle or its circulation.

Full report (8.67 euros): provides us with all the administrative information of the vehicle. The name of the car owner, the ITV history (with its mileage), the municipality where it is domiciled and if it has any type of cargo are indicated. In addition, the environmental labeling, the information on the technical sheet and Euro NCAP are detailed. It is the recommended report.

Technical data report (8.67 euros): it will only show us the technical information of the vehicle that makes up the complete report.

Load report (8.67 euros): As in the previous case, it will only provide us with information related to the administration. It is noted whether the vehicle can be transferred or if there is any type of load on it.

Once all these details have been checked, it is time to buy the car. In this case, we must follow the following steps:

Write a purchase contract: All the data of the buyer and seller must be reflected, with their ID, the agreed price, the payment terms (if any), as well as the date, time and place of the signing.

Pay the property transfer tax (ITP): its cost depends on the autonomous community but varies between four and eight percent of the cost of the car when the transaction is between individuals.

Request the change of ownership in the DGT: It can be done online or in person. They will ask us for the previous documents and it is necessary to make the change in the first 30 days from signing the purchase contract. It is recommended to have proof of payment of the Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles, the circulation permit and the technical sheet. The cost of this procedure is 5.70 euros.

Photo | Renault