December starts off in a big way for lovers of science fiction series. Coinciding with the launch of the trailer for ‘Fallout’, the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of the well-known video game saga, HBO Max has presented its own trailer for another of the most anticipated series on streaming platforms by 2024: the second season of ‘The House of the Dragon’.

The platform has published a 75 second video designed to whet the appetite among fans of the saga and that leaves two great readings: the first is a look at what the plot, settings and characters of the new season will be like; the second, when we can enjoy the new chapters of the series.

Of course, we will have to wait a few months.

At the end of the trailer Max slips that we will be able to see the new installment throughout the summer 2024, the same horizon that HBO’s content director, Casey Bloys, had pointed out in his day. At the moment, however, a more precise date is not known, although it is known that filming began a few months ago, in March 2023, with locations that took its creators to Spain.

Beyond that schedule and the details presented in today’s trailer, not much has been revealed about the new installment. A priori it will have eight episodes, instead of the usual ten due to a cut that would be explained – according to sources handled by Deadline – to script cuts to adapt the story.

The new season will arrive after the success of the first. In fact, the around 20 million viewers achieved by its first episode, released in August 2022 and which was preceded in turn by the good data of ‘Game of Thrones’, served to consider an immediate renewal.

