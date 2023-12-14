Bandai Namco shares the official story trailer for Tekken 8, which highlights Jin Kazama as the great salvation from Kazuya's terror.

We are counting the days to enjoy Tekken 8, the new installment of Bandai Namco's fighting saga, which takes up the baton of one of the longest-running games of the genre. The Mishima Clan prepares its greatest threat, and only Jin Kazama can stop it.

We have already played Tekken 8, and we can tell you that it promises to be one of the bombs of 2024. And this year we have been amazed by Mortal Kombat 1 and Street Fighter 6.

The producer of the Tekken series, Katsuhiro Harada, has given us the long teeth on many occasions. The new delivery recovers mythical characters from the series (such as Steve Fox)and even a fun game mode from the first installments.

By the way, we must remember that the free demo of Tekken 8 is now available for PS5, through the PS Store digital store. It will arrive on December 21 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

If you want to know what the demo includes, we will detail it better in this article. The title goes on sale on January 26, 2024.

The last hope is ''your'' inner demon

Above you can see the new trailer for Tekken 8, which focuses on the story of this new installment. If you played Tekken 7, you already know that Kazuya was finally able to defeat Heihachi, unleashing madness in the world.

Kazuya is more powerful than ever before, and wants to take over the world. The problem is that the only hope to avoid it, Jin Kazama, He has lost his demonic powers.

But we shouldn't worry, because our hero He promises his mother that he will recover his inner demon. Meanwhile, we will have to face the Mishima Clan with our weapons.

It is the plot premise of Tekken 8, which will be a new epic chapter in the Bandai Namco franchise.

An interesting detail from the trailer is that the characters speak in their native languages. We already know that there is 32 fighters on the rostery 16 scenarios.

If you have doubts about the online modes of Tekken 8, you will have to wait for the final version, because demo does NOT include online features.

Tekken 8 will hit stores on January 26, being one of the most anticipated games of 2024. It will be available in PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. You can now prepare your hard drives, because it will be one of the greatest fighting games of all time.