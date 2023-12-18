Characters played by Sean Bean in comic films.

There are various actors who, throughout their careers, have given life to characters that, in one way or another, are related to the world of comics. We have a clear case with Sean Beanan actor who has been chosen ten times to play seven very different roles, both for film and television, with greater or lesser prominence and with a habitual tendency to end up dead (something that the actor himself has acknowledged that he does not quite amusing him too much, since their deaths are less and less unexpected), although not on all occasions, as you can see if you continue reading this article.

Alec Trevelyan / Jano

In the film GoldenEye (1995), first film in which Pierce Brosnan embodied 007, Sean Bean brings the agent to life 006a companion of James Bond who appears to be shot dead at the beginning of the film. However, he survived, although one of the profiles of his face ended up somewhat disfigured by the explosion of a bomb, to end up going over to the enemy side, since, in reality, he was Russian by birth. Like a good traitor, he ends up dying when a pile of machinery falls on him.

Boromir

In The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), the first film of the trilogy based on the successful novels of the same name by J. R. R. Tolkien (published in 1978), Sean Bean He is one of the men who decides to accompany Frodo on his mission to destroy the ring. For a time, he was seduced by its power, but he eventually overcame it and died a hero, trying to help the hobbits. Merry y Pippinin which the actor himself admits that, to date, it is his favorite death.

However, that did not mean its disappearance from the saga, since in the extended version of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) appears in a previously unseen flashback, while it is evoked at a certain moment in the film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), so, despite the premature death of his character, he managed to appear in all the installments of the saga.

Ulises

Although Sean Bean not be the protagonist of the movie Troy (2004), his role in said film is not without importance, since he is not only in charge of narrating the plot based on the well-known Greek epic The Iliad of Homer, but he can also boast of being the brains behind the idea of ​​​​building the wooden horse. Although the film does not show us the character's return trip to IthacaWe all know that it took him ten years to get back to his wife. Penelope and his son Telemachus.

Christopher Da Silva

Sean Bean plays a father worried about the disappearance of his wife and daughter in Silent Hill (2006), a horror film that is inspired by the famous video game of the same name. The actor reprized the role in the sequel Silent Hill: Revelation (2012), although said feature film has never been released in our country, at least to date. However, it should be noted that this character does not appear in the original saga, but the actor was chosen for the role because he had a certain physical resemblance to James Sunderlandthe main protagonist of the video game Silent Hill 2 (2001).

Eddard Stark

We could say that Sean Ben he risked his head when he agreed to be the main protagonist of the first season of the successful series Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019), giving life to the Lord of Winterfellbetter known as Ned Stark. As all of his followers will already know, he lost her in the most literal sense of the word, since he dies decapitated in the last chapter of said stage, titled Fire and blood.

Zeus

Although, at the beginning of the article, we commented that Sean Bean has a tendency to die on screen, it is also true that he has given life to immortal characters, such as the father of all gods himself, whom he played in the film Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief (2010), which is based on the novel of the same name by Rick Riordan (2005).

Alman Kiddo

And we finish the review of the comic film faces of this actor with the film Knights of the Zodiac (released this year), based on the manga Saint Seiya of Masami Kurumada(1985 – 1990) in which Sean Bean gets into the skin of the teacher Siennawho is the incarnation of the goddess Athena, and sacrifices his own life to protect her. Therefore, if this film ever has a sequel, it is unlikely that this actor will return, unless he does so in flashback mode.