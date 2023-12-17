Sea of ​​Stars is one of the best games of the year, there is no doubt about it. However, Sabotage Studio included in the game a character based on a youtuber which is in the eye of the hurricane and the controversy has been such that the studio has just announced that it remove.

The last few weeks have been critical for Girard Khalilbetter known as The Completionistone of the first personalities of the gaming scene on YouTube and the Internet in general.

Khalil came under fire after he pointed out a alleged fraud what I was doing through OPEN HAND FOUNDATIONby diverting funds that were intended for said organization established by his family and specialized in the investigation of mental problems.

The Completionist will disappear from Sea of ​​Stars

The developer responsible for indie Sea of Stars, Sabotage Studiois aware of the events surrounding the youtuber and this weekend announced that he is working on a patch to remove the character located in Mirth and that is based on Khalil, Jirard the Constructionist.

The patch to replace this character would arrive soon Steam and just like it would be sent to PlayStation, Xbox y Nintendo for your review.

“We came to this conclusion after carefully monitoring events over the past few weeks and, while it is not our place to judge, it is a priority for us to maintain a space positive and optimistic that reflects the spirit of our intentions, whether creative or otherwise,” he said. Thierry Boulangerco-founder, game designer, director and writer of Sabotage Studio (via RPGFan).

Sea of ​​Stars will remove NPCs from The Completionist to maintain a positive gaming space for fans

What do you think of the situation of The Completionist? Tell us in the comments.

Sea of ​​Stars is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more about it if you consult our review or if you visit its file.

