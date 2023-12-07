We have already offered you on Ruetir.com the analysis of Sea of ​​Stars. And now we bring you confirmation of news about this new indie title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered recently and focuses on a new patch.

Sea of Stars

As we have learned, this title has confirmed new update on the way. Version 1.0.46981 of Sea of ​​Stars is now available on Steam, and “soon” will be available on Switch. Patch notes include:

Added new relic: “Tactician’s Mettle” unlockable after the graduation ceremony or by loading a game beyond this point in Zenith Academy. Updated bonfire lounging scenes with more location variations and animations. Fixed issue in Sea of ​​Nightmare with broken glass scene blocking players. Tweaked parrot logic to provide better information about shells on Fishing Island. Additionally, there are collision and flicker bug fixes at multiple levels. You have the full patch notes here.

Don’t forget that the game will be released in physical format in early 2024. For now we do not have a specific date for this cartridge release, but we do have some details about its DLC on the way.

What do you think, Sea of ​​Stars fans? Are you interested in this release? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Via.