Can you imagine if Se7en was set in Gotham and was a prequel to Batman? Pay attention to this theory.

In 1995, Se7 was released, a brutal film by David Fincher starring Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt and Kevin Spacey. The story is so shocking that it is still present in many people today. In fact, there are some who relate her to Batman. But… Does it make any sense? Read this theory below and leave me your comments in the opinion section.

The theory, unraveled by the experts at WhatCulture, suggests that the shadowy and nameless metropolis where the Se7en plot takes place is nothing more and nothing less than Gotham itself. This urban, rain-soaked landscape could be the nursery for Batman’s future crime-fighting.

The villain is the key.

Psychotic killer John Doe, played by Kevin Spacey, is the epicenter of this idea. His crimes, worthy of an Arkham Asylum villain, could have been the catalyst that brought Batman’s infamous enemies to life. His sinister deeds and sick logic could have inspired the outlandish criminals of Gotham City.

But what if I told you that John Doe isn’t just the villain of the story? What if his impact led one of DC’s most iconic villains to cross the line? The theory proposes that, after the terrible revelation of the deadly sins and their devastating outcome, police officer Mills, played by Brad Pitt, irremediably plunges into madness, becoming… The Joker himself!

Se7en 1995

The brutal execution of John Doe drives Mills into the abyss, transforming him into the Clown Prince of Crime, always keeping him one step ahead of Gotham’s protector. His skill as a detective now becomes a tool to confuse even the most astute of investigators.

This dark theory connects the threads between the Se7en movie and the Batman universe, offering a fascinating perspective on how a crime thriller could be the origin of the iconic rivalry between the hero and his nemesis. Who would have thought that behind a police film plot, the true origin of darkness in Gotham was hidden?

The line between reality and fiction seems increasingly blurred. Is this theory just a crazy idea or is there something more sinister hidden in the rainy city of Se7en?

I sincerely believe it would be the other way around. That is to say, it is easier for David Fincher to be inspired by DC Comics villains like Riddler, Joker or even Calendar Man than for him to try to make a prequel to Batman. But I’m more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.