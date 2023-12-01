The Nerazzurri second lines listened to the coach who highlighted the wrong approach and the difference compared to other performances. Something clicked in everyone’s mind: thus the comeback from 3-0 to 3-3 was born, with the 4-3 coming close…

Andrea Ramazzotti

November 30 – 8.56pm – Lisbon

The choice not to make substitutions was important, “because it was the whole team that had made the wrong approach, not an individual” as Inzaghi explained in the post-match interviews. The tactical measures were also appropriate: the most courageous insertions of the “arms” (Bisseck’s “spike” on Sanchez’s corner, on the occasion of Arnautovic’s 3-1; Acerbi’s perfect cross for Frattesi’s 3-2 ), the higher center of gravity, greater pressure and shorter distance between departments. At the basis of Inter’s incredible comeback in the second half at Da Luz, however, there are also (and above all) the motivations that the Piacenza coach was able to transfer to the group during the interval. In the closed locker room he didn’t just draw diagrams on a blackboard, but above all he raised his voice. Almost to the point of losing it. Because in difficult moments, especially after a horrible 45′, a coach must be good at choosing a “hard” system to communicate. As happened last night in Lisbon.

PRIDE

—

Inzaghi focused on the pride of those who had been on the pitch in a first half in which former Nerazzurri player Joao Mario looked like a mix between Messi and De Bruyne: with his (undisturbed) insertions he always arrived in front of goal and didn’t miss a shot. Simone spoke of the wrong mental approach, he pointed out that he had not seen anything of what had been prepared (making the opponents run empty, increasing the pressing, making certain movements without the ball…) and reiterated the difference compared to the other seasonal performances from Inter. That is, when the starters were there, at Da Luz almost everyone was spared for Sunday’s big match at Maradona. It was a bad blow to the self-esteem of those on the pitch and the desire to react was immediate. Also because Inzaghi explicitly asked for this, announcing that he would not make changes so as not to disappoint those replaced. He wanted the players who put themselves in that situation to come out on their own. And so it was.

SECOND CHANCE

—

Arnautovic, Sanchez, Frattesi, Bisseck and the others (let’s say everyone except Klaassen…) returned to the pitch with blood in their eyes. As if they were playing the Champions League final and not the resumption of a match which, even if won, would still not have guaranteed primacy in the group. Before the Austrian’s goal, in the 6th minute, Inter had already kicked twice towards Trubin’s goal. Demonstrating that the objective was to immediately put the opponents under. Frattesi’s goal, in the 13th minute, had already established… the redemption of the second lines, who were then helped to complete the job by the entry of Thuram and Barella. The fact that the 3-3 was signed by Sanchez, who was also in the starting line-up and therefore among those called to… redeem himself, however made Inzaghi even happier, after the ninetieth minute proud to point out in front of the cameras that in the group of he has 20 starters. He had just received the required answers from the reserves at half-time, within the four walls of the locker room. Raising her voice and prodding his pride. With the 4-3 goal the night would have been perfect, but given how the match was going in the first half, the reaction of the second half allows the manager to see the glass as half full. Or maybe even more.

