After the controversy with Melissa Barrera, the film Scream 7 has more problems, since they will have to look for a new director.

Scream 7 is in a bad place with the departure of two of its main actresses (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) and the resignation of director Christopher Landon.

The director of Happy Death Day blew up the networks by revealing his departure from the production of Scream 7. Through a message on a social platform, he described the experience as a “dream job turned into a nightmare,” highlighting his respect for the saga and honoring the creation of Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson.

These are his words.

“I think now is a good time to announce that I formally left Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart broke for everyone involved. But it's time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than that I hope Wes's legacy thrives and rises above the noise of a divided world. “What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even a brief moment basking in its brilliance.”

More details of the controversy.

The chaos began with the sudden departure of Melissa Barrera, who was fired from the sequel due to her comments on social media. Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter, one of the protagonists, left a significant void. Shortly after, Jenna Ortega, who plays Tara, Sam's sister, also left the project, further shaking the foundations of the production. This sparked rumors of script rewrites and hopes of convincing Neve Campbell for a possible return.

Scream 3

The Scream series, created by the legendary Wes Craven and released from 1996 to 2011, faces challenges with the tragic loss of Craven in 2015. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revitalized the franchise with the 2022 sequel, followed by Scream VI in 2023, with scripts by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Although Landon was going to direct Scream 7, Vanderbilt and Busick remained as writers.

The fate of Scream 7 remains complex, with no confirmed release date. The journey full of setbacks has left fans uncertain about the future of the iconic horror saga. But surely, in the coming weeks we will know who is in charge of the film.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.