A new road marking has been tested in Scotland with the aim of safeguarding motorcyclists on bends

December 27, 2023

In recent years, the institutions seem to care a little more about the safety of motorcyclists. Although the processes are – very often – quite lentities and contortsthe promises are there. In Italy, Minister Matteo Salvini has promised major investments in the resurfacing of roads and in the installation of motorcyclist-saving guardrails. Our Nico Cereghini interviewed him about it.

We have already told you about the Austrian and German idea to prevent motorcyclists from following an incorrect and dangerous trajectory. On this model in Scotland for three years a new horizontal signage is being tested dedicated to safeguarding motorcyclists. The simplicity is exemplary and the effect seems very positive. Here's what it is.

Road safety. Here's how to keep motorbikes from cutting corners: signs save motorcyclists

2 lines to indicate the ideal trajectory



After the circles, ellipses or arrows seen in Europe, the lines that were pioneered in Scotland they are more discreet and are positioned exclusively in the entrance area of ​​the curve.

The two incident lines they delimit a passage that the motorcyclist must cross during the various phases of the curve. Usually – to guarantee an ideal trajectory – the entrance is always positioned slightly towards the outer edge of your lane. Thanks to this measure, motorcyclists are encouraged to take curves with a more external trajectory, thus avoiding go beyond the central stripe with the head, body or motorcycle. The project is called PRIME and was funded by the Scottish Government.

The German model

The Scottish model

The signage seems to work



The new horizontal signs it has been tested for three years and the results, our colleagues at Motorrad report, they seem to be interesting. The new indications have been applied on 22 curve and – to understand if the signs had actually been able to influence the riding style of the motorcyclists – video recordings were carried out.

After these years of testing and video analysis have been over 32 thousand motorcyclists who, in the marked curves, they slowed down, chose a significantly more suitable driving position and braked visibly better before corner entry, without the need for subsequent corrections. The creators of the project are particularly proud of the fact that since the new signs were applied, no accidents with injured motorcyclists have occurred on those specific curves.

Unfortunately it is not known whether the 22 curves analyzed had previously been – all or in part – critical points for motorcycle accidents. We should also consider the fact that the new signs, being paint, could be particularly slippery in the event of extreme conditions. However, we do not know whether, in the Scottish experiment, a special paint has been used but in all cases it could be a useful starting point for reflection together.