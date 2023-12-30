One of the most anticipated collaborations in cinema came thanks to the financing of this company to advertise its facilities.

Scorsese's film that brought together De Niro, DiCaprio and Brad Pitt

Join the conversation

The Audition (2015) is a short film directed by Martin Scorsesewho also acts as a co-star, in which the Robert De Niro y Leonardo DiCaprio They play themselves competing for a role in a major production by the acclaimed filmmaker. The plot revolves around this friendly rivalry that pits two film legends against each other and shows us through humor the ambitious nature that surrounds the world of cinema behind the cameras.

The appearance of two cinema mastodons like De Niro y DiCaprio adds an epic component to the viewer. These renowned Hollywood actors They had already worked with Scorsese in productions like One of Ours (1990)one of the best mafia movies or DiCaprio's masterpiece The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). However, they had never collaborated together and finally shared the stage, showing us the incredible chemistry that exists between them.

A tune that we have been able to see again recently in The Moon Killers (2023)the production of Scorsese which had to compete with the Barbenheimer phenomenon, which he called “the perfect storm.” However, this first collaboration was not achieved in a usual way.

One of the most anticipated collaborations in cinema came thanks to the financing of this company to advertise its facilities

The film is a short film financed by Melco Crown Entertainmentan entertainment company that invested 70 million dollars to bring together the cast of leading stars that culminates with the final appearance of Brad Pitt. The hotel chain found the best way to advertise the opening of the Studio City casino in Chinadodging prohibitions and fusing the art of cinema with marketing in a masterful way.

This way The Audition has become one of the most expensive short films ever made and at the same time a jewel for the spectator who, while enjoying the magnificent performances of De Niro and DiCaprio, gets to know the qualities of the different spaces and services of the casino.

It is difficult to think that a film directed by Scorsese with a cast of actors of this caliber will disappoint and the reality is that no, it does not disappoint. In their 16 minutes duration we can enjoy charismatic performances of Hollywood superstars playing themselves, mocking their own attitudes when it comes to convincing a director that they are the right ones for his next film.

The final blow comes with the star appearance of a Brad Pitt who is capable of taking on the coveted role without breaking a sweat, exposing De Niro and DiCaprio that they will end up making peace.

During the short film we can see different tourist destinations that the company offers with reason being the key places where Scorsese will record the fictional film, or we even witness conversations in which the protagonists directly decide which luxurious services They are going to come now that they have been rejected for the role and have nothing to do.

Therefore, although it is not very common and in some cases it can be seen as something contrary to the artistic essence that cinema contains, art and advertising can be successfully integrated if done carefully and subtly.

Join the conversation