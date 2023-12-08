EXO JNR Air it has a shell made of lightweight polycarbonate designed using highly advanced CAD software capable of guaranteeing a perfect fit for younger pilots. Thanks to all the Scorpion Sports technology, safety is truly high, while the integrated ventilation system guarantees perfect ventilation even during the hottest days.

Scorpion offers the EXO JNR Air helmet, which thanks to a specific size of the shell, which is made of polycarbonate through computerized software, is aimed at children, without however giving up all the technologies and comfort developed on adult helmet models . The interiors, removable and washable, are covered in KwikWick-C fabric, soft and breathable. Furthermore, the inflation system of the Scorpion AIR FIT cushions allows you to shape and customize the interior of the helmet to the face shapes of young riders. Furthermore, the outer shell features an integrated ventilation system and the visor, equipped with Pinlock and designed to improve visibility, has a new release system developed to speed up disassembly and replacement operations.

OTHER CHARACTERISTICS

Ventilation system: front vents and rear extractors to maximize air flow through the helmet Triple density soft foam cushions Nasal deflector: Ensures that the motorcyclist’s breath does not create condensation on the visor. Adjustable micrometric strap for a perfect fit and always reliablePredisposition to facilitate the insertion of glassesPinlock 100% Max Vision 3D, to prevent the visor from foggingMade in a single shell, it is available in three different sizes: YS – YM – YL

Weight: 1400g (+/- 50g)

Approved: ECE 22.06

WARRANTY: 5 YEARS

Models and Price List 2024 (VAT included):

Solid: White, matt black, 129.90 eurosGraphics: Boum-Fun, 139.90 euros