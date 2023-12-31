Mental health illnesses have long been taken very seriously, even though in previous decades they were seen as different states of mind. Disorders that are still being studied how to treat them, including depression that can affect adults and young people. And among this search, a group of scientists has used video games like Super Mario in the treatment of people with this disease, obtaining surprising results.

The research called “Effects of a video game intervention on symptoms, training motivation and visuospatial memory in depression”, and was carried out at the University of Bonn, located in the city of the same name in western Germany. The focus of the study was to examine the impact of video games on individuals with severe depression (Major Depressive Disorder), with a total of 46 participants, who were divided into 3 groups and subjected to one of the three types of treatment for 6 weeks. .

You can read: Gamer granny cries excitedly when receiving Nintendo Switch as a Christmas gift: “I always wanted to have one”

Among these groups, one was asked to play the Nintendo title Super Mario Odyssey on the Switch console, another used the computer program “Cogpack”, designed to improve brain function, while a third group received the “standard treatment “through psychotherapy and/or pharmacological treatment. As can be understood, the final objective of these different treatments was to examine the influence of video games on the mood, motivation and memory of those affected.

And the results were surprising, since the researchers were able to show that the patients in the group that dedicated themselves to playing Mario on the Switch were the only ones with a significant decrease in depressive symptoms. In clear words, Super Mario Bros. outperformed both the cognitive training program and classic therapy in this regard, and in fact, participants in the gaming group showed significantly greater motivation to continue with their “treatment.”

Finally, it should be taken into account that scientists warn to interpret the results of the study with caution and explain that more research is needed with larger samples. Furthermore, they indicate that working memory only showed an improvement in one test, while the CogPack group improved in all visuospatial memory functions. But in any case, this remains entirely as a precedent for when we want to demonstrate with scientific evidence that video games can have a positive impact on the well-being of people with severe depressive disorders.