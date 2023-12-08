There are few occasions like the one that is going to happen very soon. The scientific community and astronomy lovers have focused their attention on the star Betelgeuse, which is going to almost disappear. That will be a moment that is considered as one of the best observations of the year, especially after the erratic behavior it has had in recent times.

Betelgeuse is a star that has recently been the subject of many analyzes and studies. It has provoked a multitude of theories and it was even thought that it was close to exploding and disappearing. The next reason why it is going to be in the news is not the fault of the star itself, but of an asteroid that will pass at high speed in front of it.

Five seconds to remember

If you like astronomy and want to participate in this unique event, since scientists do not believe that it is very likely that something like this will happen again, you have to mark next December 12 in the calendar. The good news is that you won’t have to worry about whether you have access to a place to see the star, since the Project 2.0 Virtual Telescope plans to broadcast it live. The time at which the broadcast will begin will be 02:00 in Spain. It has not been specified when it will happen, but the wait will surely end up being very exciting.

The scientists in charge of the telescope say they have been waiting for this moment for years and are very excited that it is so close. It is no wonder, given that for it to happen a great coincidence must occur, such as the asteroid passing in front of us. In this case, This is the asteroid (319) Leona. And even if this bright star only hides for five seconds, it will be an unforgettable moment. In addition, it will have many practical applications in astronomical study.

Astronomers are ready

As we indicated, this unique moment it will be useful for something else than to enjoy it. Says the expert Gianluca Masi, who works as director of the telescope that will make the broadcast, that they hope to have the opportunity to analyze the surface and the nature of the star’s brightness. The reason will be the way in which it will be hidden from the passing of the asteroid and how it will produce changes in that precious moment. Furthermore, Masi comments that they want to concentrate on the analysis of this star because the forecasts of all experts indicate that, sooner or later, Betelgeuse will end up becoming a type II supernova.

The reason why this belief exists is because of the changes in its lighting and structure that it has had over the last few years. They pay attention, above all, to how the star reduced the volume of its brightness a few years ago and, shortly after, how he got it back. The behavior he has had suggests that it would be important to keep a close eye on Betelgeuse, since she could be preparing that type of astronomical event.

Betelgeuse, which receives its name as a tribute to the character Bitelchús from the film of the same title available on HBO Max, is located in the constellation of Orion. He is a red superstar who has aroused a lot of interest and whose study goes back far into the past, since he already talked about her the astronomer Ptolemy in the year 150. What he probably never imagined would be that it would end up on the cover of all the astronomy media due to the moment in which it would almost end up disappearing.

Remember the date that we have indicated before and that, in order to see the relay pointing towards the staryou will have to enter the Virtual Telescope website.