A group of scientists, driven by curiosity To respond to one of the great discoveries that Stephen Hawking made in the 70s, he has published a study that is raising some eyebrows. Because, according to his ideas, it is possible that within some stars there are black holes that are hiding and devouring them from within. The implications of this could be serious.

The legendary Stephen Hawking said in one of his most famous theories that, after the Big Bang, in the subsequent seconds, some small black holes would have formed. He explained that these were primordial black holes and that the mystery of its existence (or non-existence) was found in knowing what had happened to them. Until now, no one has been able to provide any explanation that generates a good level of satisfaction. The new study approaches it in a peculiar way.

They're inside

It's not a crazy theory that comes out of nowhere. In fact, Stephen Hawking himself already mentioned that one of these black holes could have reached sneak into the core of the Sun. That is the great concern that has haunted many scientists for years and that has led to attempts to respond to the problems that the expert raised decades ago.

Because if a black hole were inside the Sun, it could mean that the lifetime of the star that gives us light would be fading at an even greater rate than could be imagined. That camouflaged black hole on the Sun to which no one is giving relevance could become what causes the star to collapse and puts humanity in a very complex situation. As you surely already know, the possible end of the Sun is one of the most worrying topics and what we have heard about in many science series.

This is the Hawking star

In this investigation, a new theory is put on the table. They comment that, in the event that a black hole establishes itself inside a star, if it is the size of a dwarf planet, the rate at which it could be devouring the star would be extremely fast. What would happen in that type of case would be that the star, a billion years after that “encounter” occurred, would pass into fully depend on the black hole. The star would no longer use the original fusion energy, but would be powered by the black hole until its final outcome was caused.

Due to the beginning of this research and everything it entails, the scientists in charge of it have decided to name it Hawking. But the work they are doing is not done yet. Now that you have established that starting point in the investigation, what you are going to do is begin to study all the stars one by one that they could be subject to the presence of a small black hole inside them. What they want to detect is if there is some type of energy trace that reflects that the star has become powered by the black hole and not by its original nature.

In view of the approach, it is not going to be a short or simple investigation. They need to make a complete reference list with all possible sensitive cases of hiding a black hole and then analyzing them one by one. Taking into account that they probably won't publish results until they have advanced quite a bit or even until they are finished, it is most likely that we will not hear about this research again for a few years. But it is still interesting that, after so much time, there is a basis to propose the existence of Hawking stars, which would make the scientist's surname occupy another little piece in the history of the universe.