Food guidelines recommend that fruits and vegetables form a basic pillar of our daily diet. Bananas are usually a great help many to meet these requirements, since these are fruits available all year round and very practical to carry with us.

Eating this fruit frequently is undoubtedly beneficial for our health, but is there any limit?

First of all we can remember What makes bananas an important source of nutrients?, starting with the basics. For every 100 grams of banana, on average we consume 20 carbohydrates; 1.2 g of protein; and 0.3 g of lipids or fats according to data from the Spanish Nutrition Foundation.

These figures are higher than those of other classics in our fruit bowls such as oranges or apples. This is accompanied by a greater caloric intake per 100 g of product: if the banana provides us with 94 kilocalories (Kcal), oranges and apples provide 42 and 53 Kcal respectively.

Bananas are also an important source of fiber, but without a doubt The star nutrient of these fruits is potassium. This element works as an electrolyte, helping to regulate vital functions such as conducting electrical charges used by the nervous system to, for example, contract our muscles.

Electrolytes like potassium and sodium help regulate fluids in the body. Potassium helps, for example, counteract the effect of sodium on our blood pressure.

The sky is the limit?

Too much of anything can end up being harmful, even too much water. But it is not always easy to go overboard with the quantity. In the case of bananas, there are two nutrients that they provide us in relatively high quantities, carbohydrates and potassium. That is why, if we are concerned about excessive consumption of bananas, we have to consider them.

90% of the calories in bananas (a 160 g piece has about 99 Kcal) come from carbohydrates, but The nature of these carbohydrates changes as the fruit ripens.: in “green” bananas these carbohydrates appear in the form of starches, which little by little are transformed into sugars.

The second question to resolve is whether consuming bananas can cause us to ingest too much potassium. The excess of this element in our body is called hyperkalemia.

This condition usually does not appear either when we consume too much potassium or when we consume too much potassium. when our body has problems processing and discarding it as a cause of kidney failure. Even so, patients with this disorder are recommended to make dietary changes, including reducing or avoiding the consumption of bananas and fruits such as oranges, kiwis or melons.

There have been cases in which excessive consumption of bananas has been linked to the appearance of hyperkalemia. However, these are extreme cases, some associated with “obsessive” consumption of this fruit.

Even more difficult is the possibility of inducing a potassium “overdose” by consuming too many bananas. The dietician at St George’s Hospital in London, Catherine Collins, explained to the BBC that it would take about 400 bananas in one sitting to cause an overdose of this element.

Can we then eat bananas daily? The answer depends on many factors, but a healthy adult with a varied diet can eat a banana daily without this posing a risk for your health.

The caloric intake of a piece of banana represents a small fraction of our daily caloric consumption (between approximately 4 and 5%). One unit by itself is also not enough to supply the potassium contribution we need, although we also supply this with other sources.

Perhaps therefore the main consideration to take into account is that bananas cannot be the only fruit we depend on. There are other micronutrients, such as vitamin D, that are not as present in this fruit as in others. That is why, although consuming a banana a day may be perfectly healthy, we must also remember to consume other varieties of fruit.

In Xataka | The banana must die (and only science can resurrect it)

Imagen | Forever Aceron