The cold is already here. But the worst is not that. The worst thing is that most of the advice we read about staying warm forgets one small detail: that we have to go outside and expose ourselves to the cold. Therefore, we have decided to look in more detail at how we can use the science of thermoregulation to keep our bodies, but especially our hands and feet, warm (even in the middle of winter).

The three keys against the cold. Generally speaking, there are three big tricks to staying warm. Two of them have to do with clothing: dressing in several layers (several thin layers work better than just one thick one because they help generate a more stable thermal transition; especially if we top it off with a windbreaker) and covering our heads (not because a lot of heat is lost there, that too, but because many physiological indicators of the cold have to do with it and having it cold blocks mechanisms that help us warm up, such as shivering).

The third trick is even more basic: stay active (physical activity ends up raising our body temperature and, as long as we do not generate excessive heat that activates mechanisms such as sweating or vasodilation, it is a good idea). They seem like simple things, almost inconsequential, but they are the “interventions” with the greatest capacity to keep us warm. However, these are general things and the truth is that if we talk about keeping warm, it is worth stopping at the feet and hands.

Why hands and feet? Because of how the body's heat maintenance mechanisms work. Since we are endothermic animals and have to be at about 37 degrees, the main task of these mechanisms is to protect the most important organs (even if it is at the expense of the rest). Where this is seen most obviously is with blood circulation: when a drop in basal temperature is detected, the blood vessels that supply the skin become smaller and blood flow is redirected towards the trunk (where they are vital organs).

In this sense, hands and feet are the first line of battle. Not only is the amount of blood circulating through them reduced, but since they do not have large amounts of adipose tissue, they are more exposed to heat loss. That is, it is no coincidence that they are the parts of the body in which we feel the coldest.

Hands. So, following the same logic of looking for simple interventions with a high heat capacity, the first tip to keep your hands warm is to use gloves (or, if we need the fingertips, mittens). It doesn't matter if they are made of wool, leather or some synthetic (and insulating) material: the important thing, above all, is that they do not get wet. If they do, in cold conditions, the liquid will break down the insulation and contribute to cooling.

On the other hand, it is very important to minimize the spaces between those gloves and the rest of the clothing. And not only because of the skin that we leave exposed, but because that way of entry of cold causes us to lose heat from our hand and arm. This is especially true if we take into account that gloves should not be too tight. As the hand has great mobility, it is better to have some slack to prevent the layer of hot air from escaping from the glove due to the pressure exerted by movement.

The feet. With the feet, beyond various pathologies, the logic is similar. The first thing is not to lose heat and, therefore, it goes without saying, you must avoid going barefoot. Even at home, it is advisable to always wear shoes (or, in the worst case, wear socks). In fact, despite the bad press about sleeping with socks, it is a very good idea if our feet get cold at night.

There is common sense advice (such as keeping feet, socks and shoes dry or prioritizing wool and insulating materials over cotton, more appropriate for summer), but there are other things that make a lot of sense and we don't usually fall for it. . The most obvious is to raise our feet when we are sitting and rest them on a stool or something similar. If we think about it, it makes sense: the floor is normally the coldest part of the room and our feet are always in contact with it: moving away from it makes sense. Obviously, it is better to skip this last tip if we are in a place with underfloor heating.

And move them, of course. Move them a lot. Yes, it's true: the body has a clear tendency to limit blood flow to the hands and feet. However, the body is not a suicidal entity. If we move our hands and feet (and there are exercises specially designed for this) the system will send more blood to the extremities and give us a small thermal boost. That never hurts.

