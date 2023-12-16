In Mexico they call avocado “green gold”, but you only have to look at the refrigerators of tens of thousands of people to realize that it turns into “brown gold” at breakneck speed. Without much reason, too.

And, although it may not seem like it, avocado with its ten different types of vitamins and its high levels of folic acid and glutathione, is a product that freezes very well. Although you have to know how to freeze it.

But what is freezing really? In this context, when we talk about freezing, we are talking about a food preservation method that prolongs its useful life in a very simple way: keeping it at constant temperatures of -18ºC or lower. If we do it this way, the microorganisms that alter and decompose them are inactivated. Stops the clock of food degradation.

This is important for several reasons: the first is that it is not a sterilization method or anything similar. The microorganisms are still there and when the temperature rises they reactivate. In other words, be careful when defrosting (it is advisable to do it in the refrigerator).

The second reason is that water, when it freezes and becomes ice, expands. Since most of the water is inside the cell walls, they usually break down in the home freezing process. Therefore, thawed foods may lose color, integrity or texture: the structure that makes them up is altered.

But not its nutritional properties. And, although it is one of the most widespread myths, food does not lose nutrients in the process. It is true that cell breakdown can change the flavor and, in some cases, some nutrients may be lost. However, the interesting thing about the matter is that the studies are very clear: keeping them in the refrigerator causes (due to this natural degradation process) more nutrients to be lost than keeping them in the freezer.

“But it's not the same”. No, indeed. As I say, the freezing process subjects fruits and vegetables to some physical changes that change the sensation in the mouth (but little else). The solution to this is to understand what is happening and make it work in our favor.

The avocado is a sensational example.

Because avocado freezes very well. Although it is true that the process can cause its bitter flavors to be enhanced a little (which can be hidden with a little lemon), the truth is that a fruit as fatty as avocado freezes perfectly. Above all, if we pay attention to the trick that our colleagues from Trendencias shared: if we puree it beforehand.

Mashed potatoes? Before freezing? In general, many of the uses for avocados do not require a firm texture: things like guacamole and other types of creams or dressings work well with crushed flesh. Hence, many people choose to “process” the avocado before freezing it.

As they explain, the meat is crushed, lemon is added if desired and small balls are formed., using a small spoon. Then they are put in the freezer (first on a tray – until they are hard – and then in an airtight bag). When the avocado is to be consumed, it is easily defrosted and the organoleptic result is almost identical.

