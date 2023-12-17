The Apple TV+ platform is preparing a science fiction series that will give a lot of talk.

The next big sci-fi series is about to explode! Get ready to immerse yourself in a world where rebellious androids become heroes. Apple TV+ brings an intriguing story, full of mystery and action, that will leave you hooked from the first episode. Assured success! Do you want to see it? Tell me in comments.

With Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgard leading the cast, Murderbot comes to life from the award-winning pages of The Murderbot Diaries book series by Martha Wells. Despite its straightforward title, the plot goes much further: it follows a security android who, after breaking his own programming restrictions, seeks to hide his autonomy while carrying out dangerous missions. But, in his heart, he just wants to spend time watching soap operas and question his place in the vast universe.

They have brought together a lot of talent.

Writer-director duo Chris and Paul Weitz embark on this exciting adventure. Chris, known for his work on Rogue One, and his brother Paul, a comedy expert, promise an irresistible mix of excitement and fun. Additionally, they have the support of David S. Goyer, executive producer of the hit Apple TV+ series Foundation.

Alexander Skarsgard, who has already left his mark in science fiction films such as Godzilla vs. Kong and Mute, join the Murderbot universe as the perfect protagonist. And speaking of successes, Apple TV+ has demonstrated its mastery in this genre with series like Silo, For All Mankind and Invasion, in addition to the recent boom of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The series, based on the first novel published in 2017 and with a rich literary universe, has everything to be a lasting success. Although the premiere date has not yet been revealed, production could begin in 2024, offering subscribers a full season of Murderbot in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Murderbot Diaries

Do you want to see this series? Tell me in comments.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.