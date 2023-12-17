“There are no stupid questions,” the saying goes, “only fools who don't ask.” A few years ago, physicists Rouslan Krechetnikov and HC Mayer decided to apply that maxim and investigate an enigma that probably seemed obvious to many of their colleagues, inside and outside the University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), where they were then researching. : Why does coffee spill so much? Why is it that if I walk at a good pace with a steaming mug in one hand, I'm likely to end up with splattered fingers or a stain on my shirt?

His response was interesting enough to be the subject of an academic article, echoed by the American Physical Society (APS) and even fueled a heated debate that (this one) ended up spilling over into the Pentagon.

Why does coffee spill? It is still a paradox. As APS itself recalls, every morning thousands and thousands of physicists around the world go to their laboratories with bleary eyes and a cup of coffee in their hands ready to create materials capable of revolutionizing industry or unraveling the mysteries of nature; But until now there was an enigma, much more mundane, to which no one had paid much attention: Why was that same coffee spilled while scientists were walking to their laboratories or offices?

Mayer and Krechetnikov decided to solve the unknowns beyond the evidence. And to do this, they dove into the study of biomechanics and investigated how we walk when we hold a cup. The results were published in 2012 in Physical Review E. with a title as clear as it is suggestive: “Walking with coffee: Why does it spill?” The question may seem simple, but it ended up arousing the interest of Science and also interested the Defense Advanced Research Agency (DARPA), to which we owe in part GPS or drones.









Don't say coffee, say fluid physics instead. Where ordinary mortals see a simple cup, coffee, and a person walking, UCSB scientists found more, much more: an intricate game of biomechanics, movements, frequencies, mathematics and physics, as well as a vast field of experimentation to investigate fluid dynamics. With these tools they carried out a study in which they combined step speeds and the amount of liquid in a cup.

The movement of coffee in a cup is not very different from that of a pendulum, as the APS reminds us, and its oscillation frequencies depend largely on height and diameter. During their study, Mayer and Krechetnikov realized, however, something else: that the “noise” caused by our uneven steps or the shaking of the cup decisively influences the oscillations of the liquid, amplifying its swing and, finally, causing it to overflow. the recipient.

Between calculations and image analysis. For their study, the researchers used an image analysis program that helped them control how the coffee moves inside the cups and the changes it experiences when the person holding the container walked in one way or another, paying attention. to the liquid or moving forward in a relaxed manner, focusing on other things.

Their experiment and calculations yielded some interesting conclusions. For example, Lives Science details that when we walk naturally our steps follow an ideal frequency to drive coffee oscillations. Result: they amplify the movement of the liquid. If we stumble, accelerate or slow down, instability increases… and the risk of ending up wet.

From the theory… To the advice, which is also available in Mayer and Krechetnikov's study. In conclusion, physicists provide some recommendations so that our morning walks from the kitchen coffee maker to the table where we have breakfast are free of burning splashes and stains. “Of course, there are ways to control coffee spills,” the experts reassure. As? Basically following a series of fairly simple guidelines.

Mayer and Krecheytnikov's tests show that walking quickly with the cup to reach our table as quickly as possible does not reduce the risk of spilling its contents. On the contrary. Perhaps a run allows us to shorten our trip, but by walking faster the frequency of our steps influences the oscillations of the liquid inside the cup. It is advisable to move forward calmly.

Pay attention and don't rush. His other two pieces of advice are not so counterintuitive. The first is very simple: pay attention. During their study, Krechetnikov and Mayer found that when study participants focused on their cups they were able to take more steps before spilling a single drop of coffee, a logical phenomenon since when we focus on what we have in our hands we tend to move forward. slower and dampen the movements.

The last piece of advice from the UCSB physicists is that when serving coffee it is best to take things easy. It may not be an easy recommendation to apply if we are having breakfast against the clock so as not to be late for class or the office, but what Krechetnikov and Mayer verified is that when we set off with the bowl in our hands it is not a good idea to start off accelerated. This will only cause waves of liquid to form that will end up impacting its edges. Nothing that the Spanish proverb did not intuit: “Dress me slowly…”

In the absence of skill, good bowls. Of course there would be another solution and that is to get a good cup to help us on our journeys from the coffee maker to the work table. Experts from the University of California have also applied their calculations to this, and they believe that studies that have already been carried out to stabilize fuel tanks could be used in this task.

As? “A flexible container that acts as a slosh absorber to suppress liquid oscillations, a series of annular baffles arranged around the inner wall of the container to achieve slosh suppression, or a differently shaped cup,” the experts explain in statements collected by Lives Science. In short: flexible cups with concentric rings.

From physics, to DARPA and controversy. There is another reason why Krechetnikov and Mayer's research is curious beyond its focus and the subject matter it addresses. Although a priori their evidence may seem uncontroversial, they ended up sparking a debate that transcended the academic sphere… and coffee.

At least part of the team that conducted the study received a significant federal grant, almost $173,000, that would be related to DARPA. Years later, reviewing publicly supported studies, Senator Jeff Flake came across the spilled coffee experiment and concluded that there were better ways to spend state dollars. He was so angry that he compiled a list of twenty “unnecessary” studies, including that of Kreschetnikov and Mayer.

His criticism reached such an impact that in 2016 Kreschetnikov had to defend his work by ensuring that “not a cent” of the subsidy had been allocated to coffee research. In fact, he claims that he did it in the fall of 2011, before federal aid funds began to be used. That does not mean that the physicist defended then, as in 2012, the usefulness of his work with Mayer. Perhaps he was focusing on coffee splatters, he acknowledged, but his tests open up questions in broader fields, such as fluid dynamics.

If there are no stupid questions.

Cover image: Alex Hawthorne (Unsplash)

