Suara.com – Two residents of Pancoranmas, Depok, West Java, high school graduates named Radja Effendy and Raoul Alfath, did not receive diplomas even though they had graduated from school. Because, until they graduated, both of them had not paid off their outstanding education costs.

Radja admitted that since 2018 his diploma had been withheld by the school. This had an impact on his life after becoming a student because he couldn't apply for jobs.

“As a student I am definitely sad. When someone who should be happy about graduating from school turns out to not be able to receive their diploma because they are still in arrears. “Meanwhile, I can't possibly force parents who work as parking attendants to pay it off,” said Effendy in his statement, Monday (18/12/2023).

Meanwhile, Raoul has only been accepted to work at a printing shop for the past two weeks. Just like Radja, Raoul has had difficulty finding work for three years because he doesn't have a diploma.

“For me, just graduating from school is good. How could I force parents who only work as doormen to pay school arrears. That's why, every day I apply for jobs. “Alhamdulillah, I was accepted at the printing press even without a diploma,” he said.

Knowing about this problem, NasDem politician Idris Sandiya stepped in to pay off the school's arrears so they could get the two students' diplomas. Raoul admitted that he was surprised by the sudden arrival of the Deputy Chair of the West Java NasDem DPW at his house.

“I really didn't expect that today I would have an important guest bring good news. “On behalf of myself, my parents, and representing the small community here, I would like to thank Mr. Idris for his concern,” he said.

Idris himself said that his act of paying off Radja and Raoul's diplomas was a calling. Apart from that, he also wants to teach children and families to always have social sensitivity and care.

Despite his status as a legislative candidate for the DPR RI, Idris, who also has the status of a businessman, believes that what is more important than gaining votes is working without the intention of gaining wealth through corruption.

“Regarding this issue, please not only support me, but also guard me, so that I don't deviate and always stay on the right track. “Because for personal and family matters, even though it's relative, I feel like I have enough and there's no need for corruption,” he concluded.