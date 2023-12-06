Schizophrenia is one of the most serious psychiatric disorders, with an incidence of 0.5% in the population, and there are still many gaps regarding the underlying mechanisms. Research by the Neuropharmacology Unit of the Department of Molecular Pathology of the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli (Isernia) now places emphasis on a particular type of receptors present on the membrane of nerve cells: the trace amine receptors (Taar), which they are increasingly seen as essential components of the transmission of signals between neurons. Trace amines are in fact molecules that can influence the activity of the most common neurotransmitters, thus regulating synaptic transmission.

The Neuromed researchers, who published their results in the scientific journal ‘Schizophrenia Bulletin’ – we read in a note – analyzed autopsy brain samples provided by the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center, in the USA. In particular, 23 samples from individuals affected by schizophrenia were compared with the same number from individuals not affected by the disease. “We were able to see – reports Milena Cannella, researcher of the Neuropharmacology Unit, last author of the scientific work – that in samples of the prefrontal cerebral cortex from individuals suffering from schizophrenia there was a significant increase in the levels of expression of the amine receptor in trace called Taar1. Drugs that activate Taar1 receptors are in advanced clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia. This leads us to think that the increased expression of Taar1 observed in the prefrontal cortex of patients with schizophrenia represents a potential compensatory mechanism aimed at correcting the dysfunctions of nerve transmission caused by the disease”.

What the experimental drugs would do is not attack the mechanisms at the origin of schizophrenia – the note specifies – but favor a natural process that the brain is already trying to set in motion to counteract the dysfunctions caused by the disease itself.