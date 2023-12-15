During the Champions League match at the Meazza the cameras revealed a hidden detail of the Swiss referee: the reason

Five sketchy signs on the hand. What could be behind a very brief shot was discovered by some fans, who during Inter-Real Sociedad glimpsed and then dissected a detail that reveals a singular curiosity. The protagonist is the Swiss Sandro Scharer, referee of the Giuseppe Meazza Champions League match. In short, in the middle of the first half the cameras fleetingly showed the match referee's right hand on the occasion of the first yellow card of the match, intended for the Spaniard Igor Zubeldia. Some enthusiasts have glimpsed some signs.

Explanation

—

With some still images and a zoom, it was then discovered that the four signs on the hand were certainly not random, given that it was Scharer himself who wrote them in pen: an “I”, an “R”, an “S” and a “5”. Or better. Inter's I on one side and Real Sociedad's Rs on the other with 5 under it, the shirt number of the booked Zubeldia. It remains to be understood why the referee decided to use his hand as a piece of paper for school notes – perhaps for quicker consultation – but curiosity has amused many fans on social networks who have bounced the images by sharing them .