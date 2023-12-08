Yesterday we informed you that a new and unexpected horror game would be presented at The Game Awards 2023 and that 2 of the best exponents of the genre in recent years would join forces to develop it. Well, the time has come and here you have the information.

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year

The Casting of Frank Stone, horror game revealed

During The Game Awards 2023, The Casting of Frank Stone was revealed, an interactive horror experience that is in development by Behavior Interactive and Supermassive Games. In case you don’t know, this is the developer of Dead by Daylight and the creators of Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry, so maximum terror, themes and tension are guaranteed. This title is called The Casting of Frank Stone.

What do you get when 2 massive titles in the horror genre come together? Well, you get this next world premiere. This is The Casting of Frank Stone! @DeadbyDaylight @SuperMGames #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Uzg8w5S1E6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023

¿Cuándo sale The Casting of Frank Stone?

The Casting of Frank Stone shows its Supermassive roots with a terrifying and exploratory environment starring a group of friends who find a mysterious workshop in the middle of the forest without expecting the terror they are about to experience.

According to the official trailer, The Casting of Frank Stone will debut sometime in 2024.

The Game Awards 2023 has already started and we invite you to follow our coverage at this link where you will find all the information and announcements for this gala night.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Stolen nominations at The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News