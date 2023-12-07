“A public appeal to find the first doctor who saved him”. Because Roberto Scarnecchia, old football glory, second life as a chef, protagonist of the “Christmas miracle” in Milan, would thank him. “Also because, he says, ‘today we no longer get close to a person who is not well'”. To sum up the story of the former footballer, who suffered a myocardial infarction on Sunday 3 December, while he was in Piazza Duomo, is Pierangelo Garzia, head of the press office of the Italian Auxological Institute, which owns the San Luca hospital where the The 65-year-old underwent emergency heart surgery by a 32-year-old interventional cardiologist, Giuseppe Verolino, who with a 30-minute procedure freed the blocked artery that had caused his illness.

“Piazza Duomo in Milan is already decorated for the upcoming Christmas holidays. It’s Sunday. There is a big tree. There are stalls with many artisanal products from everywhere. There are many tourists. There is that typical romantic atmosphere that breathes these days in the city of Milan. After all, Sant’Ambroeus, as the Milanese call their beloved patronal feast, is also a handful of days away. But a man feels ill. He collapses right in the churchyard of the Cathedral – Garzia recalls in a post on Facebook – He feels that his time has come. People pass by. Cheerful. Smiling. They don’t notice, they don’t pay attention to what is happening to that man collapsed in front of the Cathedral.” And “the suffering man thinks: I will end up in the photos of people, from all over the world, who photograph the Duomo. The man was a famous footballer, a coach and now a starred chef. A big man of one meter and eighty six” .

“In his mind – he imagines in the post – the images of his life flow. But the film that runs rapidly in his mind takes another turn. Two other protagonists enter the scene. An engaged couple. Perhaps two angels of our times He is a doctor. He asks a few quick questions to the collapsed man and quickly decides that it is time to call an ambulance. The large man is transported to the Auxologico San Luca hospital.” And here comes the other “angel”, “who will repair his heart damaged by a heart attack”. “Giuseppe Verolino, ‘Peppe’ to his friends. While the two angels providentially landed in the churchyard of the Cathedral, of which he is the doctor, remain unknown. And Roberto Scarnecchia – is the gloss of the post – launches a public appeal to find the first doctor who he saved him. He wants to thank him.” For the happy ending of what seems like a Christmas fairy tale.