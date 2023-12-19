A Pokémon that has been appearing in games for more than 20 years has disappeared in Scarlet and Purple. Togepi tradition has been broken!

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc has put an end to the ninth generation, closing the downloadable content of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, releasing a new type and introducing the Legendary Terapagos. Many new features and changes in a DLC that has also brought a surprise. With The Indigo Disc, Scarlet and Purple They have made a Pokémon disappearbreaking with a tradition of more than 20 years.

As reported by Alfa Beta, Togepi does not appear in the complete Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Pokédex after adding the content of the DLC The Turquoise Mask and The Indigo Disk. This egg-shaped Pokémon arrived in the second generation, with Pokémon Gold and Silverand has not been missing from any of the main installments of the franchise so far.

It is impossible to achieve it in this adventure, although it is possible that Game Freak make an event with some Teraraid special that includes this baby in the Pokédex. For now it is impossible to obtain and is left out, which breaks with 23 years of tradition in the franchise.

