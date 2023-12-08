Celebrate The Indigo Disc with this Mystery Gift code for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and get a very special Shiny Pokémon.

In addition to the barrage of news from the final DLC of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo DiskGame Freak and The Pokémon Company wanted to celebrate the imminent launch of the game’s latest downloadable content by giving a gift: a Mystery Gift Code to get a Shiny Pokémon special in Scarlet and Purple.

For a limited time only, you will be able to get a Shiny Lucario with Teratype Steel as a gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. The only thing you will have to do is redeem the code that has been released before the deadline arrives. And which one is it? Below we give you all the details to redeem the gift key and, incidentally, to find out what this Lucario Variocolor is like.

How to get Shiny Lucario as a gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

To get to Lucario Shiny especial in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you have to enter the Mystery Gift Code that has been released to celebrate the imminent The Indigo Disc DLC. It is available until January 3, 2024, so you have a few weeks to get it. However, it is best that you do not wait too long to avoid having to update the game, since it must be on the latest version available to access the Mysterious Gift. Next, we leave the code:

Gift code from Lucario Shiny – SH1NYBUDDY

If you don’t know how to redeem the code, you have to follow these steps:

Update Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to the latest available version, if you haven’t already. Enter your game. Access the menu and go to the PokéPortal. Enter the Mystery Gift section. Access the Redeem Code option. Enter the code.

Features of the Shiny Lucario

Lucario is the evolution of Riolu, Pokémon de Sinnoh whom we met in Diamante y Perla. The one you will get with this Mystery Gift code has some special features What we are going to teach you next:

Gender – Female.

Level – 75.

Nature – Innocent.

Ability – Mental force.

Teratype – Steel.

Equipped item – None.

Movements – Glow Focus, Aural Sphere, Bullet Fist, Ice Fist.

Poké Ball – Gloria Ball.

