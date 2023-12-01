Great right-footed shot from 25 meters by the Nerazzurri striker, the equalizer goes to Edwards then Pedro Goncalves eats up the lead twice. The Goddess wins the group with a round to spare, Portuguese in the round of 32

From our correspondent Luca Taidelli

30 November 2023 (change at 10.12pm) – Bergamo

Mission accomplished, but how much suffering! Atalanta drew 1-1 with Sporting and guaranteed first place in the Europa League group with a round to spare, which is worth direct access to the round of 16 but after ending the first half ahead thanks to Scamacca they lost in the second half and he risks a lot because after the equalizer Edwards Gonçalves’ double inside post could have changed Gewiss’ night and the fate of a Goddess who was in confusion for a good half hour.

first half

—

No surprises in the Goddess, Koopmeiners starts wide on the right but more often places himself behind Scamacca and Lookman. Amorim instead revisits Sporting, preferring Trincao to Paulinho to complete the trident with Gonçalves and Gyokeres. At the heart of the game, with Morita, is the former Lecce player Hjulmand. The match could end as early as the 7th minute, with Scamacca chilling Adan on Lookman’s through ball. The joke is that he was offside by centimeters and above all that after that lunge the Italian seems to suffer from discomfort in his right thigh, which he touches repeatedly. But the Goddess is fine at the other end, when in the 20th minute Gyokeres goes away to Djimsiti and his right-footed shot grazes the far post. And it gets even better when Scamacca (who has evidently loosened his muscle) snaps again on the edge of offside on Koop’s genius and, instead of challenging Adan one-on-one, from 20-25 meters he unloads a water heater that bends his hands to doorman. Atalanta takes control, even if the excellent Gyokeres in the 35th minute forces away Djimsiti a second time and opens the door to the unfortunate Gonçalves, who places a mozzarella in Musso’s arms. Two flare-ups in a match that the Goddess holds in hand with a lot of physicality (perhaps too much, given the three yellow cards for Lookman, Salvini and Kolasinac) and the skill of Ederson and De Roon, which prevent Helmand and Morita from accompanying the action and to raise Sporting’s center of gravity.

second half

—

Amorim redesigns the right chain in the interval with Catamo and Edwards for the impalpable Esgaio and Trincao. The two new players immediately create the equalizer with Djimsiti who redeems himself and blocks Edwards. Missed goal, conceded goal? Almost, because on the reversal Ederson triggers Scamacca who, however, all alone in front of Adan, incredibly sends it wide with his right. And so the old adage applies in reverse, because Edwards is an arrow, he starts from the center, exchanges with Gyokeres, leaves Djimsiti in place and in the 11th minute makes it 1-1 and definitively lights up the over two thousand fans who have come from Lisbon. Gasp sees his team suffering and in the 19th minute calls on Lookman and Scamacca for Pasalic and Muriel. But the problem is in the middle of the pitch, where Sporting now alternates the central holes with the width guaranteed by the wide players. In the 21st minute Gonçalves emerged in the center of the area and managed to hit both internal posts, but without scoring. The Portuguese did well, but the Goddess was to blame for going haywire, no longer being able to manage the ball. Miranchuk also enters for Koopmeiners, with a yellow because Gasp didn’t want to remove the Dutchman, but the omelette is done. Good for him that Sporting have to catch their breath and that his team regain some clarity. Kolasinac also gets hurt, leaving the field together with Scalvini for Bakker and Holm, with Hateboer and Ruggeri ending up as backup players.

