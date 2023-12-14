Scalo Farini, Hines and Unicredit win

At the dawn of the twentieth century, Farini was the beating heart of the largest railway station in Italy, functioning as a hub for rail freight transport. Today, this historic area presents itself as the focal point of an ambitious urban regeneration aimed at mending the fabric of Milan. Leading this epic transformation will be Prelios Sgr, in the role of asset manager, supported by the American giant Hines, led in Italy by Mario Abbadessa, who will act as developer, and by UniCredit.



Although the capital is currently provided by the bank, it is expected that Hines will participate in investments together with the banking group in the future. The winning consortium presented an offer of 500 million euros, supported by further investments of between 1.2 and 1.5 billion euros for the revitalization of the entire area. This offer surpassed the competing lineup formed by Fine by Manfredi Catella and Generali Real Estate, with the addition of Emaar, one of Dubai's leading real estate developers.

The former Scalo Farini will host the new UniCredit citadel, which is preparing to move from its current headquarters in the Porta Nuova skyscraper. The project involves the partial demolition and reconversion of the historic 1921 warehouse to make room for the Brera Academy, a 20,000 m2 campus and a 3,000 m2 dormitory. The works, with a deadline of 2030, will lead to the creation of a modern and multifunctional metropolis. The area, of approximately 540,000 m2, will be used for various functions, including 94,000 m2 of homes at controlled prices, 110,000 m2 of offices, hotels and commercial spaces, and 145,000 m2 for free-market residential use. Unicredit, Hines and Prelios have opted for the formula of purchasing and using a real estate fund for the continuation of the project. Hines confirms itself as a key developer, while UniCredit becomes the sole investor in the winning consortium.

The complex, which represents the last major space to be developed in the city, will be key to overcoming the current critical period in the real estate sector. With the award of the Scalo Farini, UniCredit secures one of the most prestigious areas in the redevelopment process of Milan, underlining its close collaboration with Coima, current manager of the UniCredit headquarters and Tower B. The total investment also includes the commitment of 1.5 billion for the development of the area. The rise of Scalo Farini thus becomes a significant chapter in the history of Milanese urban regeneration, with UniCredit, Hines and Prelios as protagonists of a renaissance that will shape the face of the city for years to come.

