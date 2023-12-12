Haunted by bad weather the ROKiT BMW traveled between Portimao, Jerez and finally Valencia in search of a dry track, but she wasn’t lucky. Nonetheless Toprak Razgtalioglu said he was very happy with his first approach with the team and with the M1000 RRfinding many positive aspects.

The Turkish tightrope walker seemed almost galvanized (as evidenced by his multiple and very long wheelies) by the power of the engine of his new motorcycle, as well as the manageability of its engine braking. When he raced with Yamaha we often heard him complain about these two aspects of the YZF-R1: little power to oppose to the Ducati and little help from the engine braking, which in some cases represented more of a problem for Toprak than a valid one. support in driving.

At the end of the two days of testing carried out in Valencia, which closed the 2023 season of the official BMW Team, this was the Turkish pilot’s comment: “We weren’t very lucky in these tests. Even on Friday morning in Valencia it started to rain and the track was completely wet. However, this is a track that dries out very quickly and in the afternoon we managed to run in the dry. We did some big improvements, especially in the last three rides and I’m really enjoying the M1000 RR.

We made gods big improvements especially with the engine braking and the electronics. As the laps went by I always learned something more and now I know the grip and reactions of the bike and this makes me very happy. I’m still in the learning process as it comes to a very different bike than the one I rode before, but we did a great job, especially on the last day. Thanks to all the guys who worked so hard to give me a nice bike to ride. I’m still adapting to it and the guys in the team are learning my riding style, so it’s a team effort. But we are not far away, we are arriving and the feedback is also improving every day.”

Here is the statement from BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers:“It was great to welcome Toprak to our team. His initial impressions of the BMW M1000 RR were very positive. He immediately adapted very well to the bike. The conditions were challenging and we had no reference from the competition, so making a judgment is difficult. The days in Portugal and Spain were challenging. The weather was not on our side. Initially we were unlucky in Portimao where we could only do a few laps; the situation didn’t go any better in Jerez. Since it was crucial to acquire important information we moved to Valencia with Michael and Toprak together with our BMW Motorrad Motorsport test team. Michael also tested new components with the test team which will be available to the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and the Bonovo Action BMW team next season.”

We are only at the beginning of Razgatlioglu’s adventure with BMW, and as in any relationship initially everything seems to work well and you can only see the positive aspects. Only when there is a direct comparison with the opponents, and when the chronometric results have a real value will it be possible to understand where BMW and Toprak Razgatlioglu are at, and how much of the gap still needs to be filled, if not with Yamaha, certainly with respect to Ducati, the point of reference of the current Superbike.

In the meantime we must take note that, as Marc Bongers had predicted, the German manufacturer has hired the former 2021 SBK World Champion to support him in his choices and to work according to his indications. The Alanya rider’s riding is particular and unique, and just as they did in Yamaha, it would be stupid not to please him or try to impose one’s own ideas.

With a bike that suits his riding characteristics, Toprak is able to achieve exceptional results.