Who better than Ben Spies to talk about the transition from Superbike to MotoGP? Born in Memphis in 1984, the Texan arrived in the Superbike world championship in 2009, after winning the American AMA title for three consecutive years.

In his first year on the Old Continent he proved to be a phenomenon. Even though he doesn't know the tracks or his opponents, Spies won the world title, the first for a Yamaha rider. He won 14 of the 28 races held, climbed on the podium 17 times and won 11 pole positions, overcoming the resistance of a certain Noriyuki Haga with the official Ducati.

With similar results, the transition to MotoGP became an almost obligatory step, but in prototype championship Ben was unable to repeat the exploit he had achieved in SBK. In 2010 he achieved two podiums while the following year came the victory in Assen and 4 other podiums, but he never played a leading role.

In 2012 he finished in tenth place and the following season he moved to Ducati Pramac, for what turned out to be his swansong. The Texan retired at the end of that championship mainly due to a series of physical problems also resulting from some falls. Without the certainty of being able to face competitions in top physical shape, in 2013 at just 29 years old, Ben decided to stop permanentlyand to dedicate himself to another great passion of his: cycling.

A few days ago, interviewed for the podcast Gypsy Tales, the former SBK champion hhe talked about Toprak and his failure to move to MotoGP: “The motorbikes are completely different – ​​he declared -. MotoGP bikes are stiffer, including the tyres. In comparison, on the Superbike you can hear everything. There is less grip, but the feedback is greater. My riding style wasn't suited to MotoGP. The same would happen to Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in my opinion has the same talent as Marc Márquez. I spoke to him after the tests he carried out with the M1 – Ben confided – and I told him that in MotoGP with Yamaha everything would have been difficult for him.”

Spies also spoke about Jonathan Rea: “Jonny considered joining MotoGP but met with little interest and therefore decided to stay in WorldSBK. He is a rider who is talented enough to be able to race in MotoGP, but he should change his driving style. He probably thought it would be better to stay in SBK and win titles rather than change direction.”