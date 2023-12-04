Team BMW brought forward the Portimao tests to yesterday which saw Toprak’s debut on the Bavarian bike. The Turk impressed by the power and acceleration of the M1000RR”

After having to give up the Jerez SBK tests in early November due to the lack of an agreement with Yamaha, yesterday in Portimao Toprak Razgatlioglu was finally able to get on the official BMW M1000RR.

He was supposed to ride on the Portuguese track on Monday and Tuesday, and then move to Jerez in the following two days, but given that the forecast called for rain, the debut on the Bavarian bike took place yesterday. Only eleven laps which, however, were enough to ignite the enthusiasm of the 2022 SBK world champion, who declared to the microphones of the worldsbk.com website: “Finally! I had to wait longer than expected due to my previous contract with Yamaha, but I am now a BMW driver!”

Speaking in detail about his new bike Toprak said: “The engine braking in these first laps was very aggressive and didn’t match particularly well with my braking, but we know how to work on it. There is a good atmosphere in the team and I think a good feeling has already been established.”

Testing has been slowed down by a technical problem: “Contrary to what has been said, It wasn’t an engine failure, but an oil-related problem. I subsequently managed to complete eight consecutive laps which increased my confidence with the M1000RR and made me understand the differences are better compared to the bike I was riding previously.”

When he talks about the engine of his new motorbike, the Turkish tightrope walker’s enthusiastic tones become more pronounced: “Corner exit with the BMW is crazy! I felt like the acceleration from low speeds never stopped increasing, and the power is incredible. Braking is also a strong point once you’ve become familiar with the bike, to the point that I noticed I could brake even harder than I did in these first laps. The road is still long, but at the moment I’m happy and we still have many new things to try.”

It’s raining in Portimao today and up to now Razgatlioglu has not taken to the track, waiting for it to dry. It is not excluded that Team BMW decides to immediately take the road to Jerez where it would like to carry out two more days of testing.