While waiting for the Jerez tests, this is the message that the Turkish rider sent after making his debut on the BMW. Power and engine braking are better than the R1

December 5, 2023

Despite having covered less than thirty laps in two days (some of them on a damp track) Toprak Razgatlioglu left Portimao with a smile on his face.

The impression is that the M1000 RR has far exceeded its expectations. When at the end of the last round in Jerez he asked us what the BMWs had done in the race, his comment was: “We will have to improve a lot, but they took me for this.”

The Turkish rider was expecting a bike that would be difficult to ride and beset by some problems, but instead, according to what he declared in Portugal, he found a very powerful vehicle with engine braking that he defined as exceptional. Another important factor is that on the second day, when she started to intervene on the set up of her new bike, she immediately responded positively, with clear improvements especially on the front, and we all know how important it is for a “stacker” like him to have excellent confidence with the front end.

Razgatlioglu is a very intelligent guy and knows that there is still a lot of work to do, and many things to try, and he hopes to be able to do so already in the two days of testing that await him in Jerez, where it will be essential to find a dry track.

They were not missed comparisons with the Yamaha R1 who drove until a month ago.

“The biggest difference is that the engine braking is incredible and that the bike is very fast in a straight line – he declared before leaving for Spain – I felt the power of the engine and this made me happy. I also really appreciated the aerodynamic part. I felt the benefits especially in the last corner, the one that leads onto the straight. At the moment I’m just focusing on corner entry and acceleration, and I probably need more laps to understand the effect of the wings. With the Yamaha I always tried to have more lean to prevent it from wheelieing, while with the BMW I feel that it doesn’t tend to wheelie. I felt the power of the engine at the exit of the last corner, but also after the climb. As far as braking is concerned – continued Toprak – I brake hard when cornering even when the bike is leaning, this is also thanks to the engine braking”.

The comments on his new team are positive: “I did my best to explain to the technicians how I feel the bike and what problems I encountered and I immediately felt the improvements, even if obviously we need much more time.”

His final comment is significant: “We are not far away. We are coming.”

Comment from BMW Team Principal, Shaun Muir



This is the comment of the Team Principal of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Shaun Muir: “On Sunday we had three or four sessions of 20 minutes each. We did exactly what we wanted to do: put Toprak on our bike and make it feel at home. It was an emotional moment for everyone. We have been waiting for this moment for months. We would have hoped to get on track sooner, but instead we had to wait until December and found conditions that were certainly not optimal. Anyway it was nice to see him on the bike and see the number 54 in the pit lane on the BMW.”

Here is his analysis of the Portuguese tests: “In 2023 on this circuit Razgatlioglu fought great against Bautista. In the corners where he was in difficulty he went very fast. We are aware of where we are with this bike compared to the other bikes on the grid. We know the strengths of Toprak, engine braking, corner entry, braking. The feedback we got was exactly what we expected.”

Muir also explained what new things there are to try on the M1000 RR: “We have an engine upgrade and some new parts. The test team did a great evaluation job with some positive indications. Many congratulations to the test team and the guys who clocked up so many kilometres. We are hitting the track with parts already ready and so this is an excellent point in our favor.

He certainly hasn’t forgotten Michael Van der Mark: “With Mickey we will continue with what we did in the final part of this season. We cannot forget the two serious injuries that he suffered and which almost caused him to miss the entire season. This is a kind of first day for him too with a view to 2024. Both have identical material to try. We will get some feedback from both of them. This is a step forward compared to what the Bonovo team did in the test immediately after the Jerez round, so we already have some information to work from. The kids have a lot of work to do. In Jerez, if conditions permitted, we would like to be able to do 60-80 laps a day.”