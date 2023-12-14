He was ready to defend the Italian title, but instead he will race in the world championship. Team Renzi Corse has a high-level structure, together they could represent the surprise of WorldSSP 2024

December 14, 2023

The news is these days that Simone Corsi will compete in the European rounds of the Supersport World Championship with Ducati Panigale V2 of the Renzi Corse Team. Good news for Italian motorcycling and for the Roman rider, who turned 36 in April, but who is experiencing a second youth.

After starting in the RS 125 GP Trophy and winning the title in 2002, Simone spent most of his career first in the 125 world championship and then in the Moto2 one. In the minimum displacement class he achieved 6 victories and 12 podiums while in the intermediate class he stood on the podium 9 times, coming close to victory on many occasions.

Last year he got back into the game in CIV Supersport and for a pilot of his fame and experience it was more what he could lose than what he could gain. Corsi is an expert rider and an intelligent guy, and he approached this new adventure in the right way, with a lot of humility and a lot of work. The result was the title of 2023 Italian Supersport Championthe most difficult category of the CIV.

As he states in this video interview, together with Team Renzi Corse he was ready to defend the Italian crown, but fortunately Dorna accepted the Italian team's request and therefore in March in Barcelona, ​​in the first European round of 2024, Simone will make his full debut in WorldSSP.

The first tests on the Ducati, a motorcycle he had never even tested on the road, were very positive and the Roman rider immediately found a good feeling with the twin-cylinder from Borgo Panigale. Together with his new team, Corsi will carry out other tests in preparation for a season in which he has no particular objective other than to always give his best and live this latest adventure with joy.