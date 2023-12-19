In Superbike six Italian riders out of 23 registered riders. Among the manufacturers, Ducati and Yamaha stand out with six bikes each. Nine Italian drivers in Supersport and eleven in SS300.

December 19, 2023

Dorna published the three entry lists of the championships reserved for bikes derived from the series. There are 23 riders currently registered in the Superbike World Championship 6 are Italian: Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Andrea Locatelli, Axel Bassani, Danilo Petrucci and the rookies Andrea Iannone and Nicolò Bulega. The Italian representation is, together with the English one, the most numerous, followed by Spain with 4 drivers, while Turkey, Switzerland, Australia, Malaysia, USA, Holland and Germany are also present with one each.

Among the manufacturers, Yamaha and Ducati stand out with six motorcycles, one more than 2023 for the Bolognese manufacturer. BMW and Honda will field 4 bikes, while Kawasaki goes from the four Ninjas of last year to three this year, i.e. only the official KRT Team and Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, which, excluding last minute surprises, should field a ZX- Official 10RR. Team Pedercini is missing from the list as it will only participate in the European races. Lucio Pedercini's team should field a Kawasaki and the rider should be the confirmed Isaac Vinales.

In Supersport Italy has lost its number one Bulega who moved to Superbike, but the number of Italian participants remains high: 9 out of the 32 registered riders. Also in this category, Ducati fields the highest number of bikes with 10 units compared to 7 last season. Yamaha follows with 7 bikes, compared to 11 in 2023, Kawasaki with 4, two less than last year, as well as MV Agusta and Triumph. Two Honda 600s remain, while the great news is represented by QJ Motor which will field a QJ GRS 800 entrusted to the expert Raffaele De Rosa. A historic participation in that QJ is the first Chinese company to enter its own motorcycle in the Supersport World Championship.

In the Supersport 300 reserved for young people there will be eleven Italians, while among the motorcycles Kawasaki leads the way with 15 units and Yamaha with 13. There are two KTMs present as well as the Kove, with the Chinese company intending to participate in the minor class for the last year and then make the jump to the category in 2025.