The one with Motocorsa was a wonderful story, but for Axel the time had come to change. In KRT they don’t put pressure on him and the new rules could favor him.

December 1, 2023

SBK – Bassani: “We understood Ninja’s problem, now we have to find the solution”



Nice and spontaneous as always, Axel Bassani talks to us about his new experience with the official Kawasaki teamwith whom he immediately found a good feeling. Always one step forward and never one step back, this is the philosophy with which he is facing an important step in his career. Team Motocorsa launched him and allowed him to exploit all his potential, which up to that point had not fully emerged, but despite having been a beautiful story, it had come to an end. It was time to change, to face the reality of an official team. A reality that is certainly less “comfortable” but more professional. A leap in quality both as a driver and as a man.

Axel is only at the beginning of a long journey that started positively. As he himself says “we understood what Ninja’s problem is, but now we need to find the solution”. Taking over from Jonathan Rea couldn’t have been easy, but that KRT is a great team and it is no coincidence that he won six world titles. The rider from Feltre has found an environment that does not put pressure on him and an expert and prepared technician like Marcel Duinker, who won a world title with Tom Sykes.

Bassani is aware that he still needs to improve in some aspects, but for this very reason he intends to commit himself to being increasingly competitive and constant. “I don’t like the Superpole and the flying lap. I much prefer racing, but I have no choice and I have to learn to be fast in this specialty too.”

The conditions are all there. Now we need to work and commit, in the hope that the new regulations will lend a hand to Kawasaki, which has already achieved 500 more engine rpm last year and which this year, being able to change the crankshaft, will finally be able to be exploited by the riders of the house of Akashi.

The one we interviewed is an Axel who is undoubtedly more professional, but who we hope can maintain that naturalness and that friendliness that have always characterized him and made him popular among Superbike enthusiasts.

