Extension work has already begun at the Cremona Circuit to host WorldSBK at the end of September. A changing racetrack, but which will always be aimed at and dedicated to motorcyclists

December 22, 2023

Alessandro Canevarolo he is the Sole Director of the Cremona Circuit, but he is first and foremost a motorcyclist even if, as he himself states, work prevents him from using the motorbike as much as he would like. In this video interview Alessandro talks to us about Cremona Circuit, how it was born and raisedand how it came true the dream of hosting the Superbike world championship.

The Lombard track has always been used by amateurs to have fun on the track, it is a racetrack dedicated to motorcyclists, to those who love motorbikesand will remain so even after the renovations necessary to accommodate the tenth round of the 2024 WorldSBK which will take place from the 20th to the 22nd September on the Lombard route.

Canevarolo talks to us about work that has already begun and which concern not only the track, but also the many infrastructures: car parks, offices, access to the circuit and above all stands and areas suitable for hosting the public. In September the Lombardy racetrack will be able to host approximately 25,000 spectators, with free parking and no numbered seats in the standsto allow fans to move around, observe the races from different points and access the paddock, the beating heart of the series-derived world championships.

“We are working hard – the CEO of the Cremona Circuit told us – and every day we discover something new, or some unexpected problem that we try to solve while always maintaining faith in our principles which are to favor the motorcyclist, the enthusiast . Cremona is the motorcyclists' racetrack and the Superbike is the world championship closest to them.”