In January, in the tests in Jerez and Portimao Toprak could test a new BMW engine, adapted to his specifications. An important change of mentality for the Bavarian giant

December 28, 2023

It is certain that BMW has hired Toprak Razgatlioglu with the intention of supporting him in every way and concentrating its efforts on the indications that the Turkish tightrope walker will be able to provide to the official team of the German company.

Despite the bad weather, Toprak was able to test the M 1000RR in Jerez, Portimao and Valencia, declaring enthusiastic about the power of the engine and the effectiveness of the electronics. In addition to the official comments, it is logical that Toprak and his technical chief Phil Marron (who has followed him since 2018, first at Kawasaki and then at Yamaha) also prepared a report that covered the improvable or perhaps even negative aspects of the Bavarian motorcycle.

The response from the BMW technicians was not long in coming and it seems that already in the next tests in Jerez on January 24th and 25th, and in the subsequent ones in Portimao on the 29th and 30th, Razgatlioglu will be able to test an advanced version of the engine of his new motorbike.

Beyond the power detected by Toprak, and already highlighted previously by the BMW drivers, it is clear that it must be grounded and exploited in the best possible way and the work of the Munich engineers seems to have concentrated on these aspects.

We'll see in about a month if the work was profitable, also why for the first time Razgatlioglu will be able to compete with most of his direct opponentsfrom Alvaro Bautista with the Ducati to Jonathan Rea with “his ex”, the R1 Yamaha.

It is, however, certainly worth highlighting how the German giant is confirming that wanting to completely rely on the Turkish pilot and satisfy him in all his requests. A surprising change of mentality for a company that in the past has always imposed its technical beliefs on pilots, even in the face of an evident lack of results.