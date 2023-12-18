The four-year disqualification for doping is over. The rider born in 1989 celebrated by posting photos of him on the motorbike

December 18, 2023

“After 4 long and difficult yearsfrom today I am from new free. Good luck to me!”. With these simple words Andrea Iannone celebrated the end of his four-year doping ban.

A long period in which he was away from the tracks and above all from races, in which he became even more of a character world of entertainment.

But from 2024 Iannone is ready to return to the track and will do so in the GoEleven team in the Superbike world championship, on a Ducati.

In this video interview a month ago he told us about the sensations he felt when he returned to the track in the Superbike test after the end of the world championship. Even in that case he had wished himself good luck, this time it was good luck for me. In the Jerez test he was immediately very fast and therefore there are the conditions to see him protagonist in the 12 rounds of the world championship as well.